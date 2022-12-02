TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is using social media to help identify an individual in reference to an aggravated burglary investigation. According to the TPD, the crime they are investigating happened on Dec. 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of S.W. Huntoon Street. Police ask anyone with any information to […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO