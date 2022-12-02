Read full article on original website
Theft of race equipment, trailer in Manhattan results in more than $10,000 loss
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than $10,000 was stolen from the Manhattan Cross Country Club on Sunday following the theft of a trailer. The Riley County Police Department reports that a trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Claflin Rd. on Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. The trailer was described as a 2013 white enclosed […]
WIBW
Riley County Police renew call for information in late-October shooting
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have renewed a call for information into a shooting that happened in late October. The Riley County Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that officers continue to investigate a case that involves multiple gunshots that were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Colorado St. which happened in late October.
WIBW
RCPD makes 81 stops during Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police officers made 81 stops in total during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign. During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Riley Co. Police Department says it conducted overtime patrols to aggressively target drivers who were unrestrained while they upheld other Kansas traffic laws.
WIBW
Seneca Police warn of counterfeit currency
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police have warned residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit currency. The Seneca Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 2, that it has come to its attention that fraudulent money has been used in the community. Officials have asked residents and business owners to...
Topeka police search for person connected to aggravated burglary
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is using social media to help identify an individual in reference to an aggravated burglary investigation. According to the TPD, the crime they are investigating happened on Dec. 3, just after 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of S.W. Huntoon Street. Police ask anyone with any information to […]
WIBW
Topeka men behind bars after separate police chases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are behind bars following separate police chases. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office that just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, a deputy attempted to stop a spray-painted white 2008 Pontiac G6 near the intersection of SW 2nd St. and SW Edgewood Ave. The license plate had been spray painted over and the window tint had not been legal.
WIBW
GoFundMe created for still missing Cari Allen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to maintain the affairs of Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother who is believed to be with Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her. Taji Assadi Loehr, a close friend of Cari Allen’s for 19 years, says she has created...
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
Riley County Arrest Report December 5
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. HAROLD BLADIMIR PEREZ-GUTIERREZ, 31, Manhattan, Driving under the infl. of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; competent evidence of blood/breath .08+; Bond $750. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGATE,...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
WIBW
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
WIBW
The Salvation Army gives thousands of coats away to those in need
Topeka fire crews were able to put out a garage fire Saturday after a police officer spotted it while on patrol. Girls on the Run prepared for 10 weeks for their annual 5K run. Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim has been...
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st. According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75. A Jackson...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says TPD officers were justified in shooting of suspect in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay announced on Friday the conduct of the Topeka police officers involved in the September 29 pursuit of Eric Perkins in downtown Topeka was justified. On the morning of September 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 3530 SW Kerry for reports of...
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
‘We are embarrassed’: Valley Center school district apologizes for students’ language, behavior
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
WIBW
