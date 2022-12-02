Read full article on original website
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
CNY Yacht Club Master Accused of Insurance Fraud
The dock master at a yacht club in the Capital Region is facing two felony charges alleging insurance fraud. New York State Police started their investigation after a complaint from the Schenectady Yacht Club in Clifton Park. It's alleged that Derek Sutherland of Broadalbin, NY, who worked as the club's Dock Master forged multiple invoices on the business's letterhead, police said in announcing the arrest. The invoices falsely documented Sutherland's work hours, reflected he had worked hours he hadn't, state police investigators say. Additionally, it's alleged he also submitted the invoices to an insurance company seeking direct reimbursement, police said.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas
A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Christmas Events In Utica And Rome New York You’ll Want To Check Out
It's Christmas in the valley once again, and we are talking about the Mohawk Valley of course. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have amazing events to check out this December. Both the cities of Utica and Rome have free family fun planned the same weekend. Utica has their...
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
Parking Ban on Whitesboro St. at Adirondack Bank Center
Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center. Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:. On...
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
NY First Responders Show Why Closed Doors Can Save Lives in a House Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words. This one tells us why we should always close our bedroom doors at night. Closing a bedroom door can save you precious time if a fire breaks out while you're sleeping. The Otsego County Fire Wire is reminding everyone to help save lives.
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
4 Must Have Items You May Just Find at a CNY Estate Sale This weekend
Any picker knows, the thrill is in the hunt. Of course, the capture has its perks as well. As someone who is always hitting the road trying to find treasures, estate sales are a must find. Being able to see someone's life work or collection is always an honor and just the same, it is an honor to be a part of an item's continuing journey.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
Utica’s NEXUS Center Grand Opening Happens Thursday at 6
The Utica NEXUS Center's grand opening will be held on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at the newly opened facility, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. NEXUS is a 1,200 seat venue for youth and junior hockey, soccer and Lacrosse tournaments. The feature rink of the facility will serve as the home ice for Utica University's Women's Hockey program, as well as home to Utica Comets' junior teams.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Central New York Concert with Special Guests
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing the heat to the JMA Dome in Syracuse next spring, along with special guests The Strokes. The newly announced concert dates are a continuation of the band's massive 2023 international stadium tour. The legendary funk rock group will play Syracuse on Friday,...
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
Oneida County Spike Alert: 9 Overdoses, 2 Deaths During Thanksgiving Week
An overdose spike alert has been issued regarding several overdoses in Oneida County, meaning there are street drugs circulating the area that are laced with fentanyl. County officials say there were nine overdoses in the county over the last week, including in Utica, Rome and New Hartford - and of those, two were fatal. Officials say the overdoses likely involved a combination of drugs like heroin, cocaine and other substances that were mixed with or laced with fentanyl.
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
