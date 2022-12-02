Read full article on original website
wgil.com
Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball v. Sterling Golden Warriors
The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team will host the Sterling Golden Warriors in a Western Big 6 Conference game at John Thiel Gym. The Streaks are 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in the WB6. The Golden Warriors are 5-1 and 1-0 with a win over Alleman. Brad Bennewitz and Jason Wessels will bring you the action at6:40 for the pre-game and a 7:00 tip on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
wrmj.com
TRAC Not Accepting Alleman ‘At This Time;’ Conference Sends Letter To MERCO
Some developments concerning the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC). The conference met last week and did not accept Alleman High School into the league “at this time,” according to Sterling Newman Central Catholic principal Jennifer Oetting, who serves as TRAC president. Alleman is a member of the Western Big 6. Oetting also confirmed to WRMJ that “it was shared at our meeting that Mercer County has shown verbal interest in the TRAC conference.” She says the TRAC conference sent Mercer County a letter requesting that if they are interested in joining the TRAC conference that they need to send an official letter. WRMJ has reached out to the Mercer County School District for comment.
KWQC
Play-by-play announcer inducted into Galesburg Athletic Hall of Fame
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For over 25 years, Brad Bennewitz has been known as the radio voice of the Galesburg Silver Streaks’ athletic program. “Being a teacher full-time, you get to know the kids on a little different level by being around them all day,” Bennewitz said. “[I] kinda get to see their successes, and to know their personal stories and see how it all comes together, adds a little bit of joy to what we are doing.”
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
wgil.com
“Galesburg Express” Is Back This Saturday!
Galesburg Express is back this weekend with a ton of free family events! Julie King, executive director of the National Railroad Hall of Fame and Tessa Jones, communications director of the Galesburg Tourism and Visitor’s Bureau, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” top talk about the events.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
KWQC
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Some students take a gap semester or a gap year while away at college. One Northern Illinois University student is wrapping up her degree after taking nearly seven gap decades. 90-year old Joyce Viola DeFauw grew up a farmer’s kid in Geneseo, Illinois. At that time...
Iowa Bowl Game Projections: The final projections following Championship Week
It's the Sunday after Championship Week and we'll find out the College Football Playoff field along with where bowl eligible teams will be playing their final game of the year. Here are where multiple outlets see the Hawkeyes ending up. You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take...
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
Iowa Hawkeyes Football Bowl Destination is Now Official
The speculation about where the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes football team will play its bowl game is behind us. Iowa will play an SEC team later this month. The 7-5 Hawkeyes will be in one of two bowl games that aren't part of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Eve Day. Before #3 TCU plays #2 Michigan, followed by #4 Ohio State against #1 Georgia, there will be a pair of other games during the day.
WQAD
Galesburg to vote on turning former middle school into community center
The former site of Churchill Jr. High could soon be the site of a new community center developed by the city council for years.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
PHOTOS: Holly Days Parade in Downtown Galesburg
The second annual lighted Holly Days Parade was held Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Downtown Galesburg. The theme this year was Merry Movies. (Photos courtesy Steve Davis/seedcophoto.com) Also, you can check out photos from the Santa Rescue by clicking here.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Over $65K in jewelry stolen from a minivan in Galesburg
Another slew of vehicle burglaries has Galesburg Police investigating numerous thefts over the past week. On Tuesday, November 29th, police responded to the 200 block of Duffield Avenue after a 28-year-old man reported his 2008 Chevy Uplander was burglarized. The man said the passenger door doesn’t latch properly. Over $65,000 in jewelry was taken as well as $750 worth of Jordan brand shoes. The man showed officers the appraisal documentation for the jewelry. Also on Tuesday last week, GPD responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street after a 22-year-old female reported her 2010 Ford sedan was burglarized. She discovered numerous items scattered around her vehicle and missing was her blue snakeskin wallet that included her ID. On December 1st, GPD responded to the Silas Willard parking lot after staff discovered the catalytic converter on a 2015 Ford Cutaway van was taken. On December 2nd, a 35-year-old Galesburg man discovered his speakers and amplifier were taken from his 2002 GMC Yukon as it sat at the Winkler’s towing lot. The man discovered his audio equipment was stolen after he found them for sale on the Facebook marketplace.
advantagenews.com
Hunters Feeding Illinois again this deer season
As the price of food skyrockets, Illinois is encouraging hunters to donate their deer to feed the hungry. “Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers. Woodhull Locker is part of the Hunters Feeding Illinois set up by the Illinois Department of...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
