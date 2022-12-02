Read full article on original website
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Samsung cut smartphone production in Vietnam twice this year in response to weaker global...
Credit Agricole stops loans for new oil fields, plans more emission cuts
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s biggest retail lender Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has stopped financing new oil extraction projects and laid out plans to cut emissions tied to loans to five of its high-polluting sectors. The move comes as the banking sector faces increased regulatory and investor...
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
Activist investor Bluebell seeks to replace BlackRock CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd has sought to replace BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, after taking a position in the asset manager.
Orsted plans large-scale green hydrogen project in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Renewable energy firm Orsted on Tuesday said it intends to invest in a large-scale facility in Denmark to produce green hydrogen, considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy. The first stage of the investment in the so-called Power-to-X facility is estimated at somewhere between...
Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union’s statistics office said retail sales in the...
Minnesota nurses reach tentative deal with hospitals to avoid strike
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The union representing thousands of Minnesota nurses said on Tuesday it had reached a tentative agreement with hospitals on a new contract that, if approved by members, would resolve a labor dispute without a threatened strike.
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food -WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers. “Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war in...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival...
Friends of the Earth appeals against UK support for Mozambique LNG project
LONDON (Reuters) – Friends of the Earth asked a London court on Tuesday to rule that the British government’s funding of up to $1.15 billion for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique is incompatible with the Paris Agreement on climate change. UK Export Finance (UKEF) has...
UK government to consult with local authorities on onshore wind farms
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Tuesday said it would begin a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said he...
Norway companies see weaker outlook, central bank survey shows
OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian companies see a further deterioration in their outlook for the next six months, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday. “Looking ahead, contacts expect lower activity owing to rapidly rising prices and costs, higher interest rates and a decline in new public sector orders,” the central bank said in a statement.
Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A consortium of global energy and shipping organisations said on Tuesday it was seeking proposals to study ways to offload captured carbon dioxide from ships during port calls. The call for proposals is part of the world’s first project aimed at building and testing a full-scale...
World Bank approves Sri Lanka’s concessional funding request
COLOMBO (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s request to access concessional financing from the International Development Association so as to help stabilise its economy, the lender said on Tuesday. Soaring inflation, a weakening currency and low foreign exchange reserves have left the island nation...
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 – IATA
GENEVA (Reuters) – The airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday. Airlines lost tens of billions of dollars in 2020 and 2021...
French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s ANSM national drug agency said it is under formal investigation on suspicion of issuing misleading information regarding German drugmaker Merck’s thyroid drug Levothyrox, adding it contested the provisional charges. “The ANSM has never denied the difficulties encountered by some patients during the changeover...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
Volkswagen to discuss new software roadmap on Dec. 15 -Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen Chief Executive Oliver Blume will present a long-delayed new software strategy for the carmaker at a supervisory board meeting on Dec. 15, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources. The strategy will lay out how Blume aims to make the carmaker’s proprietary software competitive...
ECB to hike again but “very close” to neutral rates – Herodotou
LONDON (Reuters) – European Central Bank interest rates will go up again but are now “very near” their neutral level, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Tuesday. “We are very near the neutral rate. There will be I think another hike or hikes,” Herodotou, Cyprus’ ECB Governing...
