Missouri lawmakers file stricter gun control measures after deadly school shooting in St. Louis

Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Here's what happens when Missouri's Amendment 3 goes into effect Thursday
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Staff stocked the shelves at Florissant's Feel State Dispensary Monday, something they'll likely do a lot more when they make changes for recreational, adult use. "A couple of extra registers, a little more technology, and more cannabis, of course," Feel State General Manager Nick Wegman says...
KSDK
St. Louis Alderman suggests curfew bill to curb gun violence
After a violent weekend in St. Louis, Alderman Brandon Bosley suggests proposing a curfew bill in the City. Two teenagers died on Saturday from gun violence.
gladstonedispatch.com
A man sued St. Louis County over his right to panhandle. Now the fight’s in Des Peres.
DES PERES — Almost two years ago, a homeless man sued St. Louis County over panhandling laws and won. Now he's defending himself again, this time in a West County suburb. Robert Fernandez believes asking for money along the road is his constitutional right. He regularly seeks donations near the West County Center mall — and has no plans to stop.
Gov. Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
stlpublicradio.org
3 external candidates among 4 finalists for St. Louis police chief
Three officers from outside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are in the running to take over as chief. The four finalists, who were chosen with the help of the Boulware Group and the Center for Policing Equity, will appear at a community forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. They are:
Missouri Has $6 Billion Budget Surplus Should We Use It To Widen I-70?
Here's some news. Missouri has a $6 billion dollar budget surplus, and one lawmaker thinks the State shouldn't sit on the cash but put some of it into widening Interstate 70 to three or four lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. This is according to a report from KOMU 8 TV. What do you think, would that be a good idea?
2 St. Louis Aldermen propose solutions after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's been another violent weekend in the St. Louis area. Police say three people were shot and killed in St. Louis and a fourth was killed in St. Louis County this weekend. With a victim as young as 14 years old, St. Louis Aldermen are looking...
FOX2now.com
City of St. Charles largest well close down due to contamination
The City of St. Charles has shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination. It is reduced to two wells that are still open. City of St. Charles largest well close down due to …. The City of St. Charles has shut down five of its seven wells...
stlpublicradio.org
Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region
In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
Tougher gun laws, education among priorities for Missouri lawmakers
Missouri lawmakers traveled back to Jefferson City Thursday to file legislation for the upcoming session that starts in January.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
KFVS12
Bill proposed to implement minimum age to possess firearm in Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a matter of weeks this past summer, we saw teens parading through downtown with long guns, and several reports of teens getting shot. “It was violent, and a lot had to do, it involved guns,” Donny Walters said. Walters, president of the Ethical...
Why the REAL ID deadline was extended again
ST. LOUIS — If you are one of the millions of people across the country that has yet to get a REAL ID, you're in luck. Once again the Department of Homeland Security has pushed the start date back, this time by two years. The first deadline was in...
KMOV
Meet the 4 candidates vying to be the next Chief of Police for St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The finalists for St. Louis’ next police chief have been announced. The finalists include Lt. Col. Michael Sack, Chief Larry Boone, Chief Robert Tracy, and Deputy Chief Melron Kelly. Residents will be able to hear from the candidates during a town hall on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Vashon High School.
Residents of Missouri voted to legalize recreational marijuana and new laws begin next Thursday.
One of the most significant changes to the state of Missouri in the November election was the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. What a strange but inevitable outcome for Missouri residents.
Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter
Because of a series of delays, the benefits designed to help families with summer food costs likely won’t be distributed until deep into winter. The post Summer food benefits for low-income Missouri children likely delayed until well into winter appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
kttn.com
Teenager from Missouri indicted on drug and machine gun charges
A teenager from Missouri has been indicted on drug and machine gun charges. The indictment charges Zavion McGee, 18, from St. Louis County, with four felonies: possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, and possession of a machine gun.
