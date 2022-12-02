Read full article on original website
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
How Donald Trump is helping Raphael Warnock in Georgia
Donald Trump's continued presence on the American political scene is one of the reasons Republicans underperformed in this year's midterm elections. The former president's debilitating effect on his party was perhaps no more evident than in Georgia, where Trump's Republican nemesis Gov. Brian Kemp cruised to reelection, while his preferred Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, was forced into a runoff with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
'Saturday Night Live' tackles Herschel Walker's campaign in Georgia runoff election
The runoff for Georgia's remaining US Senate seat took the spotlight during the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."
The essentials list: Journalist Lisa Ling shares her travel must-haves
Since 2014, Emmy-winning journalist Lisa Ling has chronicled her travel adventures through her CNN docuseries, "This Is Life with Lisa Ling." So we asked Ling about her travel must-haves.
'Totally uninhibited' dancing guest conductor goes viral
Conductor gone wild. Watch guy who won a raffle get to conduct an orchestra. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Poll reveals how Democrats and Republicans view Elon Musk
CNN's Harry Enten discusses a new NBC News poll that shows Republicans have warmed up to Elon Musk since he purchased Twitter.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
The best linen sheets of 2022
To find the best linen sheets, we tested 14 sets from brands like Parachute, Brooklinen and more, all with a seriously upgraded sleep experience compared to basic cotton sheets.
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal "what really happened" inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop.
Hear Tapper's question for politicians who won't condemn Kanye West's Hitler remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper calls out politicians who aren't strongly condemning antisemitism amid Kanye West's, who now goes by Ye, ongoing attacks against the Jewish community.
The search for a missing toddler in Tacoma continues nearly 24 years later
Theresa Czapieski couldn't hold back tears when police in Tacoma, Washington, showed her what her daughter could look like today. She has not stopped searching for the then-2-year-old Teekah Lewis since 1999.
