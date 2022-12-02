Donald Trump's continued presence on the American political scene is one of the reasons Republicans underperformed in this year's midterm elections. The former president's debilitating effect on his party was perhaps no more evident than in Georgia, where Trump's Republican nemesis Gov. Brian Kemp cruised to reelection, while his preferred Senate candidate, Herschel Walker, was forced into a runoff with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO