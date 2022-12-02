Read full article on original website
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month.
Former FBI agent discusses Idaho college student murders case
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease of the home where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed last month, but they do not believe that person was present during the slayings. George Piro, former assistant director of the FBI International Operations Division, discussed the latest developments in the case.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Gunfire that cut power to a North Carolina county was a selfish and cruel act that has hurt thousands, mayor says
Gunfire that damaged electric substations and left much of a North Carolina county without power since Saturday was self-serving and brought misery to many, a mayor of a severely affected town says.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin and Michigan for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources confirmed to CNN.
Idaho Was One of the First Areas in U.S. Inhabited by Humans
Idaho has some rich history. The famous Louis and Clark Oregon Trail runs right through the state. The gem state is sprinkled with ghost towns that once were bustling communities during the gold rush. Did you know that Idaho is one of the first areas of land inhabited in the U.S.?
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
q13fox.com
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
Apple sued by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them
Apple has been sued by two women who allege their previous romantic partners used the company's AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A bird only found in Idaho is in danger of extinction
A bird that only lives in Idaho was already thought to be heading toward extinction when a large wildfire burned much of its territory a few years ago. As Rachel Cohen reports, researchers are now trying to assess the damage. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Outdoorsman Dies From Botulism; Tainted Soup Blamed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a long struggle against a nightmarish botulism infection, Hans Russell of Jackson, 56, died Wednesday in a Salt Lake hospital, a family friend has confirmed. With his passing, Wyoming has lost a robust, humorous, talented and adventurous human being, James...
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
Hawaii activates National Guard as Mauna Loa's unpredictable lava flow creeps toward critical highway
The relentless eruption of the world's largest active volcano has prompted Hawaii's National Guard to step in as residents and tourists flock to see it.
