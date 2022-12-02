Read full article on original website
City Of Owasso Making Repairs To Failing Road
The City of Owasso is making repairs to a road that's been giving drivers trouble for a while. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Bartlesville holding free yard debris removal week
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Public Works Director Keith Henry announced the City of Bartlesville is holding its next free residential yard debris collection this week of Dec. 5-9. This event is held usually twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
News On 6
American Airlines Apologizes After Sending Tulsa Man's Wheelchair On Wrong Flight
A Tulsa man is calling for airlines to better accommodate customers that need special assistance, after his wheelchair that he uses every day was sent on another flight to the other side of the country. The mistake left him waiting at the airport for hours before he could go home.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow residents can see holiday displays with “Map of Lights”
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is making it easy for its residents to find holiday lights around town. This is the second year for the “Map of Lights”, which maps out houses adorned with lights and displays, submitted by homeowners. There are about 20 displays listed on the map this year.
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
News On 6
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
KOKI FOX 23
Time running out to sign up for Rogers County Christmas food baskets
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — This is the last week for Rogers County residents to sign up to receive a free Christmas dinner. The free dinners are courtesy of the Rogers County Share the Spirit campaign. The charity has helped organize food baskets for those in need since 1987 and looks to the community for canned food donations and monetary donations to be distributed in December prior to Christmas.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
okcfox.com
Woman life-flighted to Tulsa hospital after ejected from sun-roof in rollover accident
FAIRFAX, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman was life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after she was discovered ejected from her car through the sun-roof of her vehicle in a car accident on Wednesday. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the woman was on her way to work, traveling...
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
Checotah Man Offering Reward After 1971 Camaro Stolen, Abandoned In Missouri
The owner of a 1971 Camaro is offering a cash reward for information about the person who stole his classic car and drove it all the way to another state. Police said the car was found along a highway Friday afternoon in Missouri. Cameras outside Hosstyle Motorsports off Highway 69...
