Nick
3d ago
Liberal indoctrination. Welcome to bidens America Only going to get worse. But hey, let's focus on pronouns of people who are so completely lost that they don't even know who they are.
TSmith
3d ago
The Farther from the Parenting and Educational philosophies of the 50's and 60's our society gets. The Further down the Rabbit Hole of Societal Chaos Our Nation gets. The Modern Liberalism philosophy on Raising and Educating children is producing the rampant crime and murder rates being witnessed on a daily basis in our country. Especially among school age children and those under 30 years of age.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
1 person dead, 2 injured in separate shootings in Durham, police investigating
Durham police re investigating after one person was killed and two others injured in two separate shootings.
83-Year-Old Home Depot Employee Succumbs to Injuries from Shoplifter Shoving Him to Ground: Police
[Warning: The video above is particularly disturbing in light of Gary Rasor’s death.]. Gary Rasor, 83, died from his injuries more than a month after a shoplifter shoved him to the ground, said police in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Cops are still looking for the suspect. “The employee died yesterday,...
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead in North Carolina. The bodies of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found along with two young children in a car Thursday morning, according to police. WITN reported Rocky...
WRAL
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, driver hit Durham deputy's car in chase
DURHAM, N.C. — A bicyclist died Sunday night hours after a hit-and-run crash on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham. Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash site around 11:30 a.m. after a driver crashed into a bike then hit a deputy's cruiser. Deputies said the...
cbs17
Arrest made in October killing in Fayetteville; victim, suspect knew one another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have made an arrest in an Oct. 18 shooting that left one man dead. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to the 1800 block of Slater Avenue and found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Durham Police employee charged with murder in case where another man was initially accused
A non-sworn Durham Police Department employee is facing a murder charge in a case where another man was falsely accused.
Man arrested, charged in Rocky Mount double murder
A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Destiny Wiggins and Devone Brown, police said.
3 charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing case
Three people have been arrested for murder in a stabbing case where a 69-year-old was killed, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Man, mother of 4 identified as victims in fatal double-shooting in Rocky Mount
Police said when employees of the business were arriving to work, they saw the victims inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
WITN
Two people sent to hospital after early morning shooting in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after being shot. Goldsboro police say they received several ShotSpotter alerts about active gunfire in the 300 block of Beech Street. Officials say they found a large crime scene with multiple cars and homes damaged by gunfire.
cbs17
Teen arrested for shooting at vehicle in Clinton, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to a shooting in November. On Nov. 17, police were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue. After arriving, officers discovered that a power pole was struck...
WRAL
'I just shot him:' Newly-released 911 call from North Hills shooting reveals father claiming to have shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly-released 911 call is providing insight into the shooting that happened at North Hills on Thanksgiving weekend – with the man who called 911 claiming to have shot his son. He also claimed to be a former law enforcement officer. "I just shot him,"...
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
International Business Times
2 Toddlers Found Inside Freezing Car With Deceased Man And Woman In Front Seat
Two children of "toddler age" were found freezing inside a vehicle with a deceased man and woman in a North Carolina parking lot, officials said. It is believed the toddlers spent the cold night in the backseat of the vehicle while the dead bodies were in the front seat. The...
YAHOO!
Spring Lake man identified as victim of fatal Saturday morning Fayetteville shooting
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Saturday morning, officials said. Curtis Lamont Melvin, 50, of Spring Lake, was fatally shot in the 1000 block of West Orange Street, a residential area off Ramsey Street, shortly before 4:45 a.m., according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release. Melvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene, the release said.
Two charged after North Carolina inmate killed
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested.
Durham couple on board cruise ship struck by enormous wave, killing 1, injuring 4
DURHAM, N.C. — One person is dead and four are injured after a massive wave crashed into a cruise ship in Antarctica. A Durham couple, who were also passengers on the Viking Polaris, are sharing their story about a vacation turned into a nightmare. Suzie Gooding said the views...
North Carolina man charged with rape in Maryland more than 40 years later
A North Carolina man was charged for rape and sexual assault in Maryland in two cases that took place more than 40 years ago.
In Durham Court, a Murder Without a Body
In Durham County Courtroom 7C recently, prosecutor Mary Jude Darrow scans a docket of first appearances, bond hearings, and probation violations. Outside, a pair of black wedges and a plastic soda bottle sit forgotten in the hall. Inside, gallery members release yawns and stretch their limbs, earning a reprimand from the bailiff. Behind the defense table, a couple of inmates from the Durham County Jail slouch and await their turn in a pew of their own.
