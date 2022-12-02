ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
104.1 WIKY

Drone strikes deep in Russia seen as Ukrainian rebuff to missile barrages

KYIV (Reuters) – Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours. Ukrainian officials revelled in the blasts but...
104.1 WIKY

Israeli PM, on Abu Akleh lawsuit, says no one will interrogate Israeli soldiers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. “No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
104.1 WIKY

Sudanese civilian parties, military sign framework deal for new political transition

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Sudan’s military and political parties signed a framework deal on Monday that provides for a two-year civilian-led transition towards elections and would end a standoff triggered by a coup in October 2021. The initial agreement would limit the military’s formal role to a security and defence council...
104.1 WIKY

German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
104.1 WIKY

Russia launches new missile attacks, Ukrainians head for shelters

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, causing people to head to shelters across the country as air defences went into action. Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the whole country in what Ukrainian officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since its Feb. 24 invasion.
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up for democratic...
104.1 WIKY

Missile fragments found in Moldova near Ukraine border – local media

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying. Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported...
104.1 WIKY

Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a “good start”, but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported...
104.1 WIKY

Iran arrests 12 people linked to overseas agents – state media

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday arrested 12 people accused of being linked to overseas agents and planning “subversive action”, the elite force said in a statement, according to state media. “The members of this network, under the guidance of anti-revolutionary agents living in...
104.1 WIKY

French prosecutors name Ukrainian suspect in Lebanese central bank probe

(Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Monday they have put a Ukrainian woman linked to the governor of Lebanon’s central bank under formal investigation as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud to the detriment of the Lebanese state. Anna Kosakova, with whom central bank governor Riad Salameh has...
104.1 WIKY

Canada to provide C$15 million for Ukraine demining

(Reuters) – Canada on Monday said it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. Canada is providing bomb suits to help...
104.1 WIKY

EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination

(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival...
104.1 WIKY

Argentina’s VP Cristina Kirchner faces corruption trial verdict

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina’s powerful but divisive vice president, could be handed a 12-year jail sentence and be disqualified from holding public office, with judges expected to rule on Tuesday in a high-profile corruption case. The judgment is though likely to be appealed...
104.1 WIKY

UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president will visit Qatar on Monday, state news agency WAM reported, in the first such visit since Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha nearly two years ago. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto...
104.1 WIKY

Somali forces, clan militias capture strategic town from al Shabaab

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somali forces and allied militias have pushed al Shabaab fighters out of a strategic town in central Somalia that the Islamist group has controlled for six years, officials and the African Union (AU) said on Tuesday. The government, backed by AU troops and clan militias, says...

