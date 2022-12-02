Officials with the New York State Thruway Authority will be meeting Monday to discuss a proposal that would make it more expensive to travel the highway. The plan calls for toll rates to increase for E-ZPass customers by 5% starting in 2024 and an additional 5% in 2027. And, people who pay their tolls through the mail would see a rate hike of 75% above the E-ZPass rate instead of the current 30-percent differential. Before any increases are approved, there'd be public hearings ahead of a final vote.

1 DAY AGO