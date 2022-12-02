ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wet weather will return to the region for mid week. A frontal system will approach from the west on Tuesday, which will bring periods of rain to the region by late morning. Rain will continue to fall with cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening, then tapering to showers on Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, only falling a few degrees into the low to mid 40s through the overnight hours.
VERMONT STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
WCAX

Gift for those hunting for the right present

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
VERMONT STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Winter is coming: Here’s NYC Sanitation Department’s snow removal plan under new commissioner

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow plan for the Island this winter under the direction of recently-appointed Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch includes brine applications, additional manpower and equipment, and the continuation of a re-imagined classification system for plowing city streets. This winter season will be the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
iheart.com

Officials With NYS Thruway Authority Meeting Monday to Discuss Rate Hike

Officials with the New York State Thruway Authority will be meeting Monday to discuss a proposal that would make it more expensive to travel the highway. The plan calls for toll rates to increase for E-ZPass customers by 5% starting in 2024 and an additional 5% in 2027. And, people who pay their tolls through the mail would see a rate hike of 75% above the E-ZPass rate instead of the current 30-percent differential. Before any increases are approved, there'd be public hearings ahead of a final vote.
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery

Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Report: New York power grid at risk

(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Thruway Authority approves motion for proposed toll hike

The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. “One Church Rutland” opened this weekend. Updated: 16 hours...
VERMONT STATE
bkmag.com

MTA proposes a massive makeover to Brooklyn’s busted bus system

A major makeover could be soon coming to Brooklyn’s bus routes. Last week, the MTA unveiled an eagerly anticipated draft plan that “reimagines the current Brooklyn bus network.” It could use it: Ridership on buses declined 14 percent from 2016 to 2019, with customers telling the transit agency they’re waiting too long and that service isn’t reliable, and when buses actually do arrive, they’re just too slow.
BROOKLYN, NY
WCAX

Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
VERMONT STATE
Western Queens Gazette

Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island

The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

