32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
This New York billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wet weather will return to the region for mid week. A frontal system will approach from the west on Tuesday, which will bring periods of rain to the region by late morning. Rain will continue to fall with cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening, then tapering to showers on Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 40s, only falling a few degrees into the low to mid 40s through the overnight hours.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
WCAX
Gift for those hunting for the right present
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For some, finding the perfect gift this holiday season is a shot in the dark. But there’s hope. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses that may get you off the hook and reeling in the thank-yous.
Winter is coming: Here’s NYC Sanitation Department’s snow removal plan under new commissioner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The snow plan for the Island this winter under the direction of recently-appointed Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Commissioner Jessica Tisch includes brine applications, additional manpower and equipment, and the continuation of a re-imagined classification system for plowing city streets. This winter season will be the...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
iheart.com
Officials With NYS Thruway Authority Meeting Monday to Discuss Rate Hike
Officials with the New York State Thruway Authority will be meeting Monday to discuss a proposal that would make it more expensive to travel the highway. The plan calls for toll rates to increase for E-ZPass customers by 5% starting in 2024 and an additional 5% in 2027. And, people who pay their tolls through the mail would see a rate hike of 75% above the E-ZPass rate instead of the current 30-percent differential. Before any increases are approved, there'd be public hearings ahead of a final vote.
darienite.com
Free Bus Rides to Continue Through March, But Expect Rail Fares to Go Up for Years to Come
There’s good news and bad news about mass transit fares. The good news is that buses in Connecticut will remain free until the end of March 2023 as part of the “gas tax holiday” extension approved this week by the Legislature. New Haven and Hartford city governments...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
Report: New York power grid at risk
(The Center Square) – A nonpartisan advocacy organization for upstate New York is raising concerns about the state’s future power grid after a report found that demands could stress the system, especially during extreme weather. Upstate United said in a statement Friday, the state’s future seems “problematic” after the New York Independent System Operator released its 2022 Reliability Needs Assessment last week. The coalition of business and trade groups cites a push by New York officials to implement a zero-emissions policy by 2040. ...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
NY Thruway Authority approves motion for proposed toll hike
The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
This morning five steps you should consider before putting your money to work. Also, mind your manners. We get etiquette advice from Lizzy Post, Emily Post Institute. And patients left in the dark when some doctors battle serious addiction issues. “One Church Rutland” opened this weekend. Updated: 16 hours...
New York Immigration Coalition's resource fair set for Saturday, rain or shine in Queens
Asylum seekers who could benefit from free clothing, food and hygiene kits, and general immigration-related services are welcome at the Key to the City Holiday Family Resource Fair.
fox5ny.com
Long Island students create NY-themed ornaments for Christmas tree outside White House
LONG ISLAND - From Broadway to the Bronx Zoo, drawings depicting New York’s diversity designed by third-graders at Maplewood Intermediate School in Huntington Station were laminated, scanned, and turned into ornaments that now adorn a Christmas tree outside the White House. "I feel happy, excited and I like can’t...
bkmag.com
MTA proposes a massive makeover to Brooklyn’s busted bus system
A major makeover could be soon coming to Brooklyn’s bus routes. Last week, the MTA unveiled an eagerly anticipated draft plan that “reimagines the current Brooklyn bus network.” It could use it: Ridership on buses declined 14 percent from 2016 to 2019, with customers telling the transit agency they’re waiting too long and that service isn’t reliable, and when buses actually do arrive, they’re just too slow.
WCAX
Women-owned businesses trying to earn your money this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Holiday shopping is well underway and one Vermont nonprofit is challenging people to support women-owned businesses. The Vermont Women’s Fund is an organization helping Vermont women achieve economic sufficiency. According to the group, there are 2,720 women-owned businesses in Vermont. Group leaders are using that new data to create a benchmark and see how the women-owned businesses are doing in the years to come.
WCAX
Students got to show off spectacular talents Saturday evening
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont kids got the chance to strut their stuff on the big stage Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Spectacular Spectacular. A talent show for the green mountain state’s rising stars. This year’s performers ranged from ages 9 to 15. Many of them traveled from across the state to sing, dance, drum and beatbox on the same stage as the pros. There were 20 kids in total performing at the show, and this was the event’s first year having in person performances since the pandemic.
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
