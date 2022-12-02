ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

You can become a part-owner of Eastern Market Brewing Company

By Jeddy Johnson
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 4 days ago
For the first time ever, the Eastern Market Brewing Co. and its family of brands are offering equity to new investors.

Their goal is to raise $1 million to fund their initiatives of growing their self-distribution, their Royal Oak self-service taproom, and a project to build out their flagship location in Detroit.

Investors will own a piece of Eastern Market Brewing Company, their sister brewery Ferndale Project, their production facility in Royal Oak and its self-service taproom, and Lincoln Tap. Adjacent ventures like Dooped Donuts and ASHE Coffee will also be a part of the investment package.

“So far, we’ve been focused on building and growing," Dayne Bartscht the managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co. said. "We’ve come to a point in the life of our businesses that we want to capitalize on our foundation. This investment will allow us to continue our growth, but on our terms. We’re in a strong position to quickly become the largest independent craft brewery in Michigan.”

Interested investors have until the end of December to join the Eastern Market Brewing Co. family.

The lowest monetary investment allowed is $500. This gets you an invitation to the Annual Owners Party. An investment of $120,000 or more will get you a seat on the Eastern Market Brewing Co. Board.

Other investment perks include a year's supply of free beer, lifetime membership to the parade, an Owner's mug and so much more.

For more information on investment perks, the Eastern Market Brewing Company's initiative, or to invest, click here .

More
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

