Omaha students help NDOT name snowplows

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN8ZN_0jV4tzPa00

NDOT asked students to help name snowplows and Thursday they handed out prizes to students at Meadows Elementary.

It's for their efforts and creativity in the Name a Snowplow contest.

The prizes were delivered by the two snowplows that got the winning names — Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Velociplower.

KMTV got some insight from the student who came up with Snowbi-Wan Kenobi about the thought that went into it.

"My dad really likes Star Wars and we watched some videos of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and it was like snow, so I just thought of like snow, and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi just came to mind," said Macy Yochum, 6th grader.

NDOT staff also said it's an opportunity to show off their equipment and how it's used and it gives them a way to connect with the community.

