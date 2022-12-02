ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department

A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas, has spent just over two years on the bench. In those two years, he has repeatedly handed down decisions blocking the Biden administration's immigration policies that were rooted in highly dubious legal arguments. And because federal trial court procedures...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.

About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
New York Post

‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president

Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike.  “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
