Outrage as Texan who filed lawsuit against Biden's student loan forgiveness had their business loans forgiven
This week District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
200,000 student-loan borrowers were just granted $6 billion in debt relief after a federal judge approved a settlement with Biden's Education Department
A federal judge granted final approval of a settlement involving defrauded student-loan borrowers. 200,000 borrowers are expected to get $6 billion in debt relief, and the department will review other pending claims. The 2019 lawsuit was filed in response to a backlog of borrower defense claims that hadn't been processed.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
An architect of the law Biden is using to cancel student debt tells the Supreme Court that the relief falls 'exactly' under the Education Secretary's authority and should be revived
A series of labor unions, advocates, and attorneys filed briefs to the Supreme Court supporting Biden's student-debt relief plan.
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas, has spent just over two years on the bench. In those two years, he has repeatedly handed down decisions blocking the Biden administration's immigration policies that were rooted in highly dubious legal arguments. And because federal trial court procedures...
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
Bill Barr says Trump will 'burn the whole house down' and destroy the GOP if he doesn't win the 2024 nomination
The former attorney general in a scathing op-ed discussed former President Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.
Student loan forgiveness approval letters are going out. Here's what they mean.
About 16 million borrowers who had applied for the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program received letters staring last weekend letting them know that they've been approved for debt relief. However, the letter states that a number of lawsuits "have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present." The...
‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president
Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike. “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
Clarence Thomas accuser Anita Hill recalls Supreme Court scandal as 'surreal'
Anita Hill recalled her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment as “surreal,” pointing to the lack of precedence at the time as a daunting experience.
