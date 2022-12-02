The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to pull a bit of a fast one on the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the referees, during Sunday’s game. The Bengals mistakenly had 12 men running onto the field for a defensive play in the first half, and while they realized it quickly, it still was not quick enough to get the correct personnel on the field in a timely manner. Not wanting to take a penalty or use a timeout, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went to ground and grabbed his upper leg.

