ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals CB Mike Hilton drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after Cincy’s win

In a hard-fought game between two of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged with a Week 13 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. With the 27-24 win, the Bengals rest firmly in second place in the AFC North with a record of 8-4. In the aftermath of the win, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened up about the team’s recent success against the Chiefs, dating back to last season’s AFC championship game, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes points out why Chiefs have struggled against Bengals: 'They have a great quarterback'

Patrick Mahomes has compiled a 67-19 overall record since becoming the Chiefs' quarterback. While he's won the majority of his matchups, the former league and Super Bowl MVP and his team has had issues with the Bengals, the new kids on the proverbial block. Sunday's 27-24 loss in Cincinnati marked the Chiefs' third loss in the calendar year against the defending AFC champions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Big man Zach Edey one of the biggest reasons Purdue is off to 8-0 start

A lot of time and attention was spent this past offseason on the number of quality bigs returning to college basketball — guys like Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson. So far, though, Purdue's Zach Edey has been the best of the bunch. One month into a five-month season, he's inarguably the leading candidate for national player of the year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Sports

DJ Uiagalelei in transfer portal: Five destinations where Clemson QB could fulfill five-star potential

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and one of the biggest names in college football entered in his name in the database shortly after noon ET. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a two-year starter for the Tigers, announced his intentions to move on after being benched in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina in favor of five-star freshman Cade Klubnik.
CLEMSON, SC
JC Post

Chiefs - Broncos game time changes

The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals’ Jessie Bates accused of blatantly faking injury

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to pull a bit of a fast one on the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the referees, during Sunday’s game. The Bengals mistakenly had 12 men running onto the field for a defensive play in the first half, and while they realized it quickly, it still was not quick enough to get the correct personnel on the field in a timely manner. Not wanting to take a penalty or use a timeout, Bengals safety Jessie Bates III went to ground and grabbed his upper leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 14 tight end rankings: Who you can trust as the playoffs loom

For the other positions in my Week 14 rankings, I'm doing the exercise of trying to put together some rest-of-season tiered rankings. I'm hoping that can help you all make some tough roster decisions – to try to identify the also-rans who are just taking up space on your roster and target the players who have the upside to be worth a roster spot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy