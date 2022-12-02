EL PASO, Texas-- Today The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be hosting the 8th annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer.

The event will be from 6pm to 8pm at Center of TTUHSC El Paso campus, 5001 El Paso Drive.

Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer will include: A festive light show, Photos with Santa, Cookies and hot cocoa, A mascot dance-off featuring local mascots, and health screenings for the community.

They're also encouraging attendees to bring donations for the opportunity center for the homeless and the rescue mission of El Paso.

Needed items include: New toys, gently used clothing for men, women and children, Toiletries, Baby necessities (like diapers and formula).

For those who can’t make it to the event, a drive-through Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer will be held with TTUHSC El Paso’s partners at The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9.

The first 500 vehicles will receive holiday treats and donation items can also be dropped off that evening.

