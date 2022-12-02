ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Dish: New restaurants open in Kearny Mesa, Oceanside, Chula Vista and La Jolla

By Pam Kragen
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Take the Bait Seafood Bar, a new restaurant offering a diverse menu of locally caught seafood, salads and flatbreads, opens today in Kearny Mesa.

The menu features whole octopus, seafood towers, seafood boils for two, a raw bar, ceviches, a tropical fish & chips dish and seafood-topped flatbreads. There are also veggie, chicken and steak skillet meals. The bar serves beers, wine, cocktails, micheladas and flights of margaritas, mojitos and mimosas. The restaurant offers a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and DJs will spin reggae music.

Take the Bait is the latest restaurant from the San Diego investment firm of Oceanic Enterprises, which also operates the La Barca, Birdseye, Martinis San Diego, Star Bar and Mikami Bar & Revolving Sushi restaurants. Take the Bait is at 7319 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego. Visit takethebaitsd.com

Toasted takes over Carte Blanche space in Oceanside

Toasted Gastrobrunch + Dinner has taken over the former Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar restaurant space in Oceanside.

Founded in Carlsbad in 2019 by Sammy's Woodfired Pizza chain owner Sami Ladeki, Toasted started out as a boozy brunch concept named Toast. Ladeki closed the Carlsbad location recently to take over the former Carte Blanche space in Oceanside and has expanded the Toasted concept to include a full dinner menu developed by Sammy's corporate chef Alfie Szeprethy.

The Toasted brunch menu features items from the original Carlsbad location, such as coconut pistachio kanafee with orange blossom syrup, brisket hash, stuffed French toast and chilaquiles. The dinner menu includes some popular dishes from Sammy's menu, including the chopped chicken salad, mini duck tacos and pizzas, as well as new dishes that are lighter and have a more Mediterranean influence. New options include a braised lamb shank entrée, lobster orzotto and a shareable octopus plate.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with brunch served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., happy hour in the afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. and dinner service from 6 to 9 p.m., at 339 North Cleveland St., Oceanside. Visit toastedgastrobrunch.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean.

Executive chef Jeremy Galapon's menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees and snacks. The cocktail menu, developed by Snake Oil Cocktail Co., specializes in rum-based drinks. X, as in X Marks the Spot, is a tiki speakeasy on the same property but accessed through a different door. It has its own cocktail menu with drinks designed by Snake Oil, including the drink Fourth Time's a Charm, which was the 2021 Tiki Oasis convention-winning cocktail created by Snake Oil mixologist Irving Gonzalez.

Owned by Kevin Rhodes and Christianne Penunuri, who also own Groundswell Brewing just a few doors away, Lime in the Coconut is at 248 Third Ave., Chula Vista. It's open Wednesdays through Saturdays for dinner, with lunch service on weekends and live entertainment on Sundays. Visit limexcoconut.com

Underbelly opens at UCSD

A year after Consortium Holdings announced plans to convert its former Soda and Swine location at UC San Diego into an Italian restaurant, the company has changed course and instead reopened the campus building on Eucalyptus Grove Lane as an Izakaya Underbelly.

The new indoor-outdoor restaurant serves the same ramen dishes and steamed bao buns found at CH's other Underbelly locations in Little Italy and North Park. But the new UCSD outlet also serves katsu and egg salad sandwiches, onigiri (rice balls) and salads, as well as Underbelly cocktails. The new location at 105 Eucalyptus Grove Lane is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call (619) 629-0676 or visit godblessunderbelly.com .

El Dorado changes hands

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group.

El Dorado was one of the city's first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it opened in 2008. Its new owners plan to keep most of the original staff and will refresh the space but plan to honor the history and heritage of the bar at Broadway and 11th Avenue. Pouring With a Heart has owned Seven Grand neighborhood bar in North Park since 2012. The Los Angeles-based company owns more than 25 bars in California, Colorado and Texas.

“There’s a movement in San Diego to secure the future of the establishments that shaped its culinary, cocktail, drinking scene and the unique neighborhood culture of this city,” Peter Stanislaus, chief development officer of Pouring With Heart, said in a statement. “This is the pillar that Pouring With Heart was built on and could not be more in line with our mission as a hospitality group, it is why we are so excited to contribute to this effort with El Dorado, and resurrect the fond memories people have from nights spent there.”

El Dorado will temporarily close in mid-January for a weeklong refresh, during which the bar will transition away from the club/DJ vibe to embrace a more timeless cocktail experience. Visit pouringwithheart.com .

Cottage restaurants roll back menu to 1992

To celebrate its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, La Jolla-based Cottage restaurants will reinstate for one day only its original 1992 menu (with the original prices) at both locations. Also, to honor its surfing-inspired roots, surfboard shaper Rusty Preisendorfer of Rusty Surfboards and Big Wave pro surfer Jojo Roper will raffle off some custom, '90s-style surfboards in an online sale. Proceeds from the raffle and a portion of proceeds from the Dec. 6 food sales will benefit Windansea Surf Club's annual "Day at the Beach" for children with disabilities. 7702 Fay Ave., La Jolla, and 127 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Visit cottagelajolla.com

Seabird Resort offers dining, dog specials

The Shore Room at Oceanside's Seabird Resort is now offering Vinyl & Vines, a wine-tasting event with local DJs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. And from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, the Shore Room is hosting a "yappy hour," where dogs are welcome to enjoy a special pet treat menu to accompany their owners' Tito's vodka cocktails. For every cocktail purchased, $1 will be donated to Surfers for Strays, a nonprofit that helps stray animals in Mexico. 101 Mission Ave., Oceanside. (760) 512-3798. theseabirdresort.com

Mister A's rolls out lunch, brunch

The newly renovated and reopened Mister A's restaurant in Bankers Hill has reintroduced Friday lunch and Sunday brunch service. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, a menu of new and classic dishes is now being offered, including king oyster mushroom fritto, wild caught salmon Wellington and house mac 'n' cheese. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, the brunch service is built around chef Amy Simpson's pastry program, with four to five unique French-inspired pastries each week, such as quince Danish, French onion galette and croissants. She's also making seasonal doughnuts each month. 2550 Fifth Ave.,12th floor, San Diego. (619) 239-1377. asrestaurant.com

Sandpiper hosting Chef's Table dinner

Marty Fay, the new executive chef of Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters, will host a chef's table dinner next week featuring a six-course menu paired with wines curated by resident advanced sommelier Evan Vallee. Dishes will include Hokkaido scallop crudo, fromage blanc agnolotti, Mary duck breast, lamb sausage and chop and French cheesecake. Tickets are $165. 6 :30 p.m. Thursday. 2259 Avenida De La Playa, La Jolla. exploretock.com/sandpiper/event/375596/chefs-table

Draft launches weekend brunch

Draft at Belmont Park is now offering brunch service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to complement its satellite broadcasts of fall NFL and college football games. Some of the featured dishes are breakfast grilled cheese sandwich, banana bread French toast, spiced pumpkin pancakes, smoked salmon BLT and fried chicken & biscuit. Brunch drinks include Baja Vida bloody marys, micheladas, mimosas and Irish coffee. 3105 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego. (858) 228-9305. draftsandiego.com

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

