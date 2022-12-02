ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ukrainian Embassies Across Europe Sent Exploding Letters, Animal Eyes

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian embassies across Europe have been sent exploding letters and animal eyes, in what the country's foreign minister called "a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation," with Kyiv keeping its consulates on high security alert.

This comes after similar tactics were employed at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain on Wednesday. The Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was sent a letter that exploded when the embassy's manager opened it, injuring them. He was hospitalized but his life wasn't in danger.

The targets expanded beyond the embassy. Spain's interior ministry said in a statement on Thursday that a "pyrotechnical" substance was sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on November 24, but it was detected and neutralized by the security services before it reached the Spanish leader.

The explosive packages were also sent to the U.S. embassy in Madrid , an arms manufacturer in the northern city of Zaragoza and a European Union satellite center located at the Torrejón de Ardoz airbase. Initial investigations say that the packages were likely sent from within Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bTZ9_0jV4tlIe00

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Austria were sent letters with animal eyes in them, and covered in a liquid. The ambassador's residence at the Vatican was also vandalized.

In a Facebook post, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said: "Ukrainian embassies and consulates continue to receive threats."

"After the terrorist attack in Spain to embassies in Hungary, Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, Consulates General in Naples and Krakow, the consulates in Brno received covered packages. The packages contained animal eyes," he added. "The packages themselves were impregnated with a liquid of characteristic color and had a corresponding smell. We study the meaning of this message.

"The entrance to the ambassador's residence in the Vatican was vandalized, the embassy in Kazakhstan received a message of a mine that was later unconfirmed."

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the letters "a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation."

"Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they try to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are futile. We will continue to effectively work for Ukraine's victory," Kuleba added.

After the discovery of the first package earlier this week, Kuleba said that whoever was responsible for the letters "will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression."

As a result of the explosive and threatening letters, all Ukrainian embassies and consulates are now on "a mode of enhanced security measures," the foreign ministry said.

"We urge foreign governments to guarantee maximum protection of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Facebook statement said.

After the letters were discovered in Spain on Thursday, the Russian embassy in Madrid released a statement on Twitter condemning them. "We declare that any threat or terrorist act, even more so directed against a diplomatic mission, is totally reprehensible," the embassy tweeted.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry for comment on the letters in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

After several setbacks on the battlefield in the east and south of Ukraine, Russia has been bombing the country's critical energy infrastructure.

"Ukrainian diplomats will continue to work successfully on strengthening Ukraine's defense capability and providing Ukrainians with the necessary energy equipment to survive the winter," the foreign ministry said.

Comments / 23

Kathleen Weidmann
4d ago

We promised to protect Ukraine, if they gave up their nuclear weapons. They gave them up; we are holding up our side of the bargain. P.S. Ukraine is holding the line for the West. We are acting in our own self-interest.

Reply
16
Mark McD
4d ago

Russia invaded Ukraine. Not the other way around. Russia is the aggressors. If China launched an unprovoked war on the US, would the US be the bad guys?

Reply(1)
9
Joseph Humble
3d ago

It looks like putn is a terrorist. It would be difficult to believe of putn's innocence since he ordered an unprovoked attack on 24 February on Ukraine, rained missiles on civilian populations, damaged dams, occupied nuclear powder plant in Enahodar, threatened "nukes"!!!! A unstable, hateful, vengeful man could do anything to innocent men, women and children. Say it clear and say it loud. putn is a terrorist and must be expunged from power.

Reply(1)
3
Related
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's 'Twitching & Spasming' Feet Fuel Ailing Health Rumors After Leaked Emails Suggest Russian Leader Is Battling Parkinson's Disease

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's body language during a meeting with Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fueled rumors that he is secretly battling Parkinson's disease and other health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Putin looked puffy-faced and his feet appeared to twitch and spasm as cameras captured his every move on Monday. Others made note of how the political figure was also seen gripping his right arm with his left hand, with some speculating it was an attempt to conceal his symptoms. "We always use our every meeting to discuss current affairs," said Putin, appearing nervous and uneasy. "Today's visit...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy