Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

jerry yax
4d ago

the prices will be going up and not down because it is the start of Xmas shopping and travel time will be coming also

Reply
2
 

WWMTCw

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Final full moon of 2022 rises over the Mitten

Kalamazoo, Michigan — As 2022 feverishly comes to a high pitched and not at all slow exit, the lunar gods grace us with one final act. The final full moon of the year is affectionately referred to us as the Cold Moon. Grab your forecast whenever you want: The...
MICHIGAN STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo introduces largest proposed budget to date

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The overall proposed 2023 budget for the City of Kalamazoo marked the largest budget to date with expenditures estimated at $299.9 million, according to city officials. It represents an increase of 22.2% from the 2022 adopted budget total expenditures, according to the city, which is related...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

System malfunction triggers active shooter alarm at KVCC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An active shooter alarm sounded at Kalamazoo Valley Community College Tuesday, due to a "system malfunction," representatives said. Today's news: Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam. The alarm also went off at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, according to the museum's post...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan election officials ordered to recount votes for Props 2 and 3

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan election officials will have to conduct a partial recount of two ballot proposals after a vote from the state's Board of Canvassers Monday. Prop 2, which centers on voting rights, will receive a recount in only a few counties in Michigan, including Kalamazoo County, according to the Board.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
LANSING, MI

