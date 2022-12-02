Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:43 pm, Subject in the 1200 block of Fair Street having anxiety issues. They were voluntarily taken for medical evaluation. The officers also handled well-being checks, reports of suspicious activity, and service of court...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
kchi.com
Booked Following Arrest
A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Indicted on Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after Fatal Crash
Chillicothe – A 36-year-old Chillicothe man is in jail and has been indicted for a crash into a home in August that killed a man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Pleasant Valley Road at approximately one-tenth of a mile northwest of SR 104.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested After Leaving Scene of Car Crash into House
Chillicothe – Police arrested a man who was found on Sugar Street stumbling to get away from crashing a car into a home. According to the Chillicothe police department on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 2 am, a Chillicothe officer was patrolling the area of Sugar street when he observed a male that was stumbling and very unsteady on his feet, he also had blood on his face. The officer stopped and questioned the man, while questioning the man dispatch informed the officer that he was the owner of a vehicle that just crashed into a home on Eastern Ave. When presenting this information to the suspect he became irate and had to be placed into the patrol car.
Seven indicted by Brown County grand jury
Seven individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 17. Gage Levi Courtney
WHIZ
Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County
VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department advising public to be aware of individual going door to door, claiming to be with ADT Security
The Chillicothe Police Department is advising the public to be aware of a man claiming to be with ADT Security but wearing a Brinks badge who was at a Chillicothe residence on the afternoon of December 2nd. The man reportedly knew the resident had ADT and claimed to have upgrades....
kttn.com
Former Trenton man arrested in investigation that began nearly one year ago
An arrest has been made stemming from an investigation in Trenton that began nearly one year ago. Forty-three-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in connection with incidents on December 19th, 2021 at 610 West Crowder Road in Trenton. He was arrested Friday. Bond is $10,000 cash with Wheelbarger to appear December 13 in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Charges include felony stealing and attempted felony stealing of property valued at more than $750. He’s also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting a knife in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of another person. The misdemeanor count is for alleged 2nd-degree property damage.
kchi.com
Fencing Added To County Commission Agenda
Fencing and attending a meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda. Tuesday, the commissioner will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall. At 11:00, the commissioners will discuss a fence...
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Former Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office employee pleads guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
wchstv.com
Deputies asking for the public's help identifying suspects in Gallia County vehicle thefts
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding three people suspected of damaging vehicles during thefts over the weekend. Deputies said several vehicles were damaged during thefts at a parking lot in the Kanagua area of Gallipolis Township...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
kchi.com
New Chillicothe Police Officer Approved
A new police officer will be joining the ranks of the Chillicothe Police Department soon. The Chillicothe City Council, in their executive session, approved hiring Christine Hillyard. Hillyard is expected to complete her training on December 9th and get licensed. The starting pay is $18.22 per hour. Hillyard is expected...
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
kchi.com
Minor Grass Fire
A grass fire at 9605529 LIV 529 Saturday afternoon did minor damage. Chillicothe firefighters responded at about 1:30 pm and arrived in 11 minutes to find about 5,000 square feet that was burnt or burning. Backpack leafblowers were used to control the fire and about 10 gallons of water douse the last of the flames. The fire damaged raised beds and garden decorations. The fire crew was on the scene for 13 minutes.
