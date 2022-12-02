ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AAA: Gas prices continue to drop across the region

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas Monday morning is $3.68. That's a drop of 5 cents from a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, down 15 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.70, down 9 cents since last Monday.
Two firefighters injured while battling a barn fire in Otisco

Two firefighters were injured and multiple live stock died when a barn caught fire in Otisco, Saturday evening. Over a dozen fire departments responded to the scene at the corner of Finlon road and Buckwheat road shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported barn fire. Upon arrival, the crews were...
McGraw man arrested with $5k worth of drugs, money, paraphernalia

MCGRAW, N.Y. — While executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Village of McGraw, the Cortland County Drug Task Force recovered a number of controlled substances. The Thursday, Dec. 1, warrant execution led to the arrest of Chester L. Burdick, 47, who was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
MCGRAW, NY
SUNY Board of Trustees announces new chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees has chosen a new chancellor. John King served as secretary of education under former President Barack Obama in the last year of his term. Just last year, he ran as a democrat in Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The governor's press office...
MARYLAND STATE

