cnycentral.com
Toll hike for travelers in NY? Thruway Authority moves proposed toll hike forward
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion, setting plans for a proposed toll hike forward. The Thruway Authority is considering a 5 percent rate hike for New York E-ZPass customers and more for non-E-ZPass drivers. The Thruway Authority says it needs the...
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices continue to drop across the region
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas Monday morning is $3.68. That's a drop of 5 cents from a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.40, down 15 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.70, down 9 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Two firefighters injured while battling a barn fire in Otisco
Two firefighters were injured and multiple live stock died when a barn caught fire in Otisco, Saturday evening. Over a dozen fire departments responded to the scene at the corner of Finlon road and Buckwheat road shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported barn fire. Upon arrival, the crews were...
cnycentral.com
Micron continues to build relationships with CNY, some neighbors want more answers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron continues to help the Central New York community. The company most recently awarded the Museum of Science and Technology half a million dollars to continue to grow their exhibits and open up the first ever Micron related exhibit in June. This sponsorship wasn't the first,...
cnycentral.com
McGraw man arrested with $5k worth of drugs, money, paraphernalia
MCGRAW, N.Y. — While executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the Village of McGraw, the Cortland County Drug Task Force recovered a number of controlled substances. The Thursday, Dec. 1, warrant execution led to the arrest of Chester L. Burdick, 47, who was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
cnycentral.com
SUNY Board of Trustees announces new chancellor
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees has chosen a new chancellor. John King served as secretary of education under former President Barack Obama in the last year of his term. Just last year, he ran as a democrat in Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The governor's press office...
cnycentral.com
NY Rep. Elise Stefanik alleges $20,000 stolen from campaign, demands action from USPS
US representative from New York Elise Stefanik is alleging nearly $20,000 dollars in donations has been stolen from her campaign in targeted mail theft, and her team is demanding action from the United States postal service. Peter Pullano, a lawyer at Tully Rinckey, said if this is true, some fairly...
