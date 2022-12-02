Read full article on original website
KWTX
Degrees of Science: Texans Serving Texans with Madeline Makovy
(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks one-on-one with Madeline Makovy, who is the 4-H and youth development AgriLife Extension agent for McLennan County. AgriLife Extension offices across the state help to provide educational programming and relevant resources to their communities, which are tailored for the unique needs of each Texas county.
KWTX
State Bound: Abbott football team punches tickets to AT&T
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been seven years since the Abbott panthers won a state title. They’ll have a shot at another trophy next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Abbott will face Westbrook on Wednesday December 14 at 2pm. Abbott ISD has cancelled school that day for fans to be able to attend.
KWTX
Bears set for Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the 11th time in the last 13 years, the Baylor football team is bowl bound!. The Bears will take on Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. The bowl game will be played on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT...
KWTX
Plane crash reported in Cleburne
CLEBURNE, TEXAS (KWTX) - According to the DFW Scanner Facebook page, a plane crash is being reported just south of the Cleburne airport. Multiple emergency responders are on the scene, but it is unclear how many people are involved or how severe the crash is. This is a developing story.
Two Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
KWTX
Longtime advocate reflects on Cameron Park Zoo’s history, future ahead of 30th anniversary
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On the heels of the 30th anniversary of the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, officials brought back, and are highlighting, one of its biggest supporters. For the third time, Nancy Lacy is serving as Board President of the Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society. “I love...
KWTX
Homeless man survives after getting hit by a train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday, around 2:15 a.m. a train hit a homeless man trespassing on the train tracks near the AMC 16 on Franklin and Valley Mills Drive. According to Cierra Shipley, with Waco PD, the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.
KWTX
Toys for Tots: Central Texas woman’s efforts to collect donations of dolls of color having its best year ever
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman’s effort to get dolls of color donated to the annual Toys for Tots toy drive 12 years ago has picked up steam and is having it’s best year yet complete with a party in which dozens of dolls were donated.
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing Teen
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
fox44news.com
TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
fox44news.com
Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
KWTX
Facebook post unlocks history of beloved Little River Academy teenager who died in crash more than 10 years ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The small community of Little River Academy is remembering a beloved teenager who lost her life more than a decade ago, that’s because a social media post is bringing her legacy back to life. Driving past roadside memorials is common but for Temple resident Jon...
Investigation underway after homeless man hit by train in Waco
An investigation is underway Tuesday morning in Waco, after a man, who police say is homeless, was hit by a train.
KWTX
Bosque County treasurer to resume duties while shrouded in controversy over alleged scam of elderly victim
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The embattled former Bosque County treasurer who was removed from office in August is set to resume her duties as treasurer next month after voters returned her to office in November. As Carla Sigler prepares to take back her position as Bosque County treasurer, she remains...
