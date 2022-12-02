ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

KWTX

Degrees of Science: Texans Serving Texans with Madeline Makovy

(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science, meteorologist Camille Hoxworth talks one-on-one with Madeline Makovy, who is the 4-H and youth development AgriLife Extension agent for McLennan County. AgriLife Extension offices across the state help to provide educational programming and relevant resources to their communities, which are tailored for the unique needs of each Texas county.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

State Bound: Abbott football team punches tickets to AT&T

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been seven years since the Abbott panthers won a state title. They’ll have a shot at another trophy next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Abbott will face Westbrook on Wednesday December 14 at 2pm. Abbott ISD has cancelled school that day for fans to be able to attend.
ABBOTT, TX
KWTX

Bears set for Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the 11th time in the last 13 years, the Baylor football team is bowl bound!. The Bears will take on Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. The bowl game will be played on Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. CT...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Plane crash reported in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, TEXAS (KWTX) - According to the DFW Scanner Facebook page, a plane crash is being reported just south of the Cleburne airport. Multiple emergency responders are on the scene, but it is unclear how many people are involved or how severe the crash is. This is a developing story.
CLEBURNE, TX
KCEN

Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Homeless man survives after getting hit by a train

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday, around 2:15 a.m. a train hit a homeless man trespassing on the train tracks near the AMC 16 on Franklin and Valley Mills Drive. According to Cierra Shipley, with Waco PD, the man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.
WACO, TX
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing Teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing teen. Ayden Casares, 16, is approximately 5 feet 5 inches and 230 pounds. Casares has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black “I love New York” hoodie and black pants.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson woman recognized for heroic actions

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Robinson woman is being recognized for her heroic efforts. A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV occurred on S Robinson Road on November 11 – in front of Laura Blackmon’s house. Laura rushed to the scene and started providing first aid to the victim in the SUV before emergency personnel arrived.
ROBINSON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WACO, TX

