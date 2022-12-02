Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in violent Youngstown crash
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who died in a violent car crash on Youngstown's West Side. According to a media release, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde was killed in last Thursday's single car crash at Mahoning and Matta Avenues. Police say the car struck a...
Rollover crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash in Boardman on Monday evening.
WFMJ.com
Charges filed against former Newton Falls chief, deputy related to 2020 traffic stop
The former chief of Newton Falls police is facing a criminal charge related to his handling of a traffic stop in December of 2020. Gene Fixler, along with former Trumbull county sheriff's deputy and Newton Falls police officer Dallas Young, are both facing one count each of misdemeanor dereliction of duty.
Ohio man in pajamas threatened officers with fire extinguisher: report
A Warren man in his pajamas was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening police officers with a fire extinguisher.
WFMJ.com
Accident on Youngstown's West Side sends one to hospital
A car accident on the West Side of Youngstown sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Youngstown Police responded to a singe-vehicle car accident on Glacier Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. According to police, a woman driving the vehicle went over a guardrail on a telephone pole, causing...
Shots fired Monday morning at Youngstown gas station
No one was injured after several shots were fired at about 8:10 a.m. Monday at a man at a gas station in the 3200 block of South Avenue.
Mom accused of hitting child with cellphone in Austintown
An Austintown mom was arrested after police say she was recorded on video hitting her child with a cellphone.
Man dies after shooting, suspicious knocking reported in Maple Heights
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
US Marshals now offering $10,000 reward for information on fugitive accused of killing Mahoning County 4-year-old
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues its search for a man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy more than two years ago in Mahoning County. Federal officials are now offering an increased $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre...
WFMJ.com
Man, pets escape house fire in Paris Twp., State Fire Marshal investigating
The State Fire Marshal is being called out to investigate what sparked a fire at a home near Newton Falls. The fire happened at a home in Paris Township near the Portage and Trumbull County line. Fire crews on scene told 21 News a man and a couple of pets...
Family awarded $2M for wrongful death of local 20-year-old
A jury in Mahoning County last Friday awarded $2 million to the estate of a young Columbiana woman who died after complications of having her tonsils removed.
Mom with child in car charged with OVI
A mom accused of driving impaired with her child in the car was in court Monday.
Man receives sentence for taking running car from Struthers gas station, leading police on chase
A man who pleaded guilty to taking a running car at a Struthers gas station and leading police on a chase to his Youngstown home was sentenced Monday.
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
Police seize 100g meth, 25g fentanyl from Salem woman
A woman has been sentenced to 14 years in person after police believe she was involved in the transportation and sale of illegal drugs in Columbiana County.
WFMJ.com
Amazon truck swerves off I-80 in Austintown
State Troopers are investigating the crash of an Amazon truck along Interstate 80 in Austintown. The tractor trailer went off the interstate near the Route 46 overpass at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. No traffic was immediately blocked since the truck landed in the median. However, the accident took out a...
Several inmates suffer from suspected overdose in Ashtabula County
The inmates were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.
Husband of woman accused of abuse on viral video now facing charges
The husband of a woman charged with abusing a child in Newton Falls is now facing similar charges.
Suspect in woman’s murder calmly tells detectives on video, ‘I shot her’
Video from the interview of a suspect in the 2021 shooting death of a woman at an Austintown apartment complex shows him calmly telling detectives he fired the fatal shots.
