Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in violent Youngstown crash

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the woman who died in a violent car crash on Youngstown's West Side. According to a media release, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Cefalde was killed in last Thursday's single car crash at Mahoning and Matta Avenues. Police say the car struck a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Accident on Youngstown's West Side sends one to hospital

A car accident on the West Side of Youngstown sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Youngstown Police responded to a singe-vehicle car accident on Glacier Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. According to police, a woman driving the vehicle went over a guardrail on a telephone pole, causing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Amazon truck swerves off I-80 in Austintown

State Troopers are investigating the crash of an Amazon truck along Interstate 80 in Austintown. The tractor trailer went off the interstate near the Route 46 overpass at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. No traffic was immediately blocked since the truck landed in the median. However, the accident took out a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

