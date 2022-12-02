Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Coverings Announces Featured Education Opportunities for 2023 Show
Coverings, an event for North America’s ceramic tile and natural stone industry, has released a sneak peek of featured education for Coverings 2023. A robust lineup of complimentary learning opportunities, including live demonstrations, curated show floor tours, interactive sessions, and partner education, will span all tile and stone industry segments.
Comments / 0