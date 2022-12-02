Read full article on original website
Homicide victim in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
(Moorhead, MN) -- The identity of the woman who was killed Thursday night in a home in South Moorhead has been identified. In an update to a story we've covered for you since the homicide happened Thursday evening, the Moorhead Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that 56-year-old Receia Kollie was the person killed during a confrontation with the suspect, 25-year-old James Kollie Jr, at Receia's home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south.
Fatal pedestrian crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM - A pedestrian died after being hit by a Jeep in Otter Tail County. It happened on Hwy 78 at Round Lake Loop just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The State Patrol says 32-year old Dexter Brown of Ottertail was driving the vehicle that hit and killed a 74-year old Palisade, Minnesota man. The victim's name hasn't been released.
Man rescued from bridge above I-94 in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is in the hospital, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after threatening himself to jump from a bridge in Moorhead Monday afternoon. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 4:04 p.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male near the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, the male was located on top of a railroad bridge support pillar to the south of the call location approximately 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.
Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday
(Fargo, ND) -- Slipper conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
Fargo Public Schools shares legislative priorities before upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.
North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Fargodome in April
(Fargo, ND) -- A major rock band is making the trek to the Red River Valley in April. The Red Hot Chili Peppers announcing their self-named tour is coming to the Fargodome on April 6th, 2023. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be joined on stage by The...
Public invited to attend Open House for proposed Mixed-Use Development in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- You have the opportunity to get a first-hand look on a possible new project in the City of Fargo. An open house for a proposed mixed-use development on the 1600 block of University Drive South is scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Sky Commons room in the Civic Center, at 207 4th Street North.
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
