Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s Black Santa, Dreezy Claus

Dreezy Claus known as Chicago’s Black Santa hails from the South Side of the North Pole and spreads holiday cheer across the city. He joins us now with more on his work.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Gift Ideas for Frequent Travelers

If you’ve got some travelers on your gift list this year, today we’re talking the latest and greatest travel gift ideas. Joining us now with more is owner of Irv’s Luggage – Renee Silverman. 1322 S. Milwaukee Avenue. Vernon Hills. Facebook @irvsluggage. Instagram @irvsluggage.
VERNON HILLS, IL
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Meet the winners of the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest

CHICAGO — In 1995, Agnes Da Costa won fourth place in the Tribune’s 10th annual Holiday Cookie Contest with the sweetly named Friendship Cookies. And while that might not be the most prestigious accolade in all of baking, I find myself flipping to her well-thumbed recipe in our “Holiday Cookies” cookbook again and again, making the simple drop cookie (the recipe only takes about 30 minutes from start to finish) for family, friends and, just as frequently, myself.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards

GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Jack White announces surprise Empty Bottle show

CHICAGO — Rock icon Jack White has announced that he’s playing a surprise show at Empty Bottle Wednesday night. White was already going to be in town for his show Thursday at the Aragon with U.K. up-and-comers Wet Leg opening. He announced the Empty Bottle surprise show on...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?

CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
CHICAGO, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Note a few things to do in December before the holiday rush

Above / Sometimes a simple snowman head speaks volumes for this season of wonder…. ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Go walk! Go bike! Go shop! Go explore! By night, enjoy the bright N.E.W.S of colorful lights from one neighborhood to the next throughout this well-illuminated community. The posts on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place This Week

Although winter hasn't officially begun, Chicago's early sunsets and late sunrises sure make things feel like it has. And this week, the area will see its earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area

It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
CHICAGO, IL

