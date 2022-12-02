Read full article on original website
Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house
GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
Chicago’s Black Santa, Dreezy Claus
Dreezy Claus known as Chicago’s Black Santa hails from the South Side of the North Pole and spreads holiday cheer across the city. He joins us now with more on his work.
Christkindlmarket Has 3 Chicago-Area Locations. What's the Difference Between Each One?
The Christkindlmarket stands as a beloved wintertime tradition in Illinois -- and one of the best Christmas markets in the world. Throughout the season, the famed-German-style festivity has been spreading the holiday cheer across three locations: Wrigleyville, Chicago and Aurora. What makes these spots special? Well, each one features different...
Gift Ideas for Frequent Travelers
If you’ve got some travelers on your gift list this year, today we’re talking the latest and greatest travel gift ideas. Joining us now with more is owner of Irv’s Luggage – Renee Silverman. 1322 S. Milwaukee Avenue. Vernon Hills. Facebook @irvsluggage. Instagram @irvsluggage.
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
Toys for Tots 2022 Chicago motorcycle parade returns near Dan Ryan Woods
Every year, a caravan of motorcycles delivers Toys for Tots donations to Chicago-area kids.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Meet the winners of the Chicago Tribune’s 2022 Holiday Cookie Contest
CHICAGO — In 1995, Agnes Da Costa won fourth place in the Tribune’s 10th annual Holiday Cookie Contest with the sweetly named Friendship Cookies. And while that might not be the most prestigious accolade in all of baking, I find myself flipping to her well-thumbed recipe in our “Holiday Cookies” cookbook again and again, making the simple drop cookie (the recipe only takes about 30 minutes from start to finish) for family, friends and, just as frequently, myself.
Vixen and Prancer pay a visit to Chalet Nursery
Just under three weeks before Santa and his reindeer make their long annual worldwide journey. A couple of Santa's helpers are hanging out at Chalet Nursery in Wilmette. Tim McGill checked in with Vixen and Prancer on Good Day Chicago.
Don’t drink your coffee for longer than 30 minutes, clean your toothbrush with soap and other strange tips to keep your smile bright!
Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin, founder of the Dentologie dental offices in Chicago’s North Side and South Loop neighborhoods is going viral with his clever advice bringing smiles to his followers. He shared some of the more unconventional tips that he says will keep your teeth healthy. You can follow Dr....
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
WGN-TV Brings Home 8 Emmy Awards
GOVERNORS’ AWARD PRESENTED TO WGN-TV’S STEVE NOVAK. CHICAGO, December 5, 2022 – At Saturday’s 2022 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, WGN-TV won eight Emmy® Awards. Outstanding Achievement for Hard News Report (No Production Time Limit) • A Night on the Street: Michael Lowe, Producer; Dana Ballard,...
Discover exceptional lifestyle options at The Sheridan at Oak Brook
Combining sophistication and comfort, The Sheridan at Oak Brook is a vibrant retirement community in one of Chicagoland’s favorite neighborhoods, with independent living, assisted living and memory care. Check it out. 630-214-1233.
Jack White announces surprise Empty Bottle show
CHICAGO — Rock icon Jack White has announced that he’s playing a surprise show at Empty Bottle Wednesday night. White was already going to be in town for his show Thursday at the Aragon with U.K. up-and-comers Wet Leg opening. He announced the Empty Bottle surprise show on...
Chicago is voted the ‘rattiest city’, Dr. Natalie Marks explains why this matters if you have dog
We’re talking kittens so I dare listeners not to smile. Sally Bahner, author of The Art of Raising A Kitten is apparently a kitten artist. Speaking of kittens, to make you smile, Steve’s own kitty, Groucho has a TikTok page, Groucho_thefunnycat. Again, Chicago is the rattiest city in...
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Chicago?
CHICAGO - Santa and his reindeer might not need snow to make their Christmas delivery, but it sure looks nice, if only for the holiday. Many of us dream of a white Christmas but what are the odds of us seeing enough snow for that to happen this year? A white Christmas means at least an inch of snow on the ground on December 25th.
Note a few things to do in December before the holiday rush
Above / Sometimes a simple snowman head speaks volumes for this season of wonder…. ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Go walk! Go bike! Go shop! Go explore! By night, enjoy the bright N.E.W.S of colorful lights from one neighborhood to the next throughout this well-illuminated community. The posts on...
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Takes Place This Week
Although winter hasn't officially begun, Chicago's early sunsets and late sunrises sure make things feel like it has. And this week, the area will see its earliest sunset of the year. While the day with the least amount of sunlight won't occur until the winter solstice, which occurs on Dec....
Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area
It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
