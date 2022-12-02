ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Fencing Added To County Commission Agenda

Fencing and attending a meeting are on the Livingston County Commissioner’s agenda. Tuesday, the commissioner will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. At 10:00 is the meeting of the E911 Advisory Board at Chillicothe City Hall. At 11:00, the commissioners will discuss a fence...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Board Of Public Works Meets Tuesday

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will meet Tuesday at 7:00 am. The meeting will be held at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities office conference room. Items on the agenda include reports from the department heads and from the CMU General Manager Matt Hopper. There is no executive session planned for...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Hopper Reports On CMU

Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works paid the bills and employees as part of the meeting this morning. There were no other action items from the meeting. General Manager Matt Hopper explained some of the recent happenings in the departments. The Water Department has brought Well #2 back in service....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Candidate Filing Opens Today

Those wishing to serve on their local school board or town council can file as early as today for the April Municipal Election. Candidate filing for most offices will take place at the office of that entity. That includes for area School Board races, to serve on City Council or Town Boards, water district offices, and more.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Crowder State Park – Christmas Story & Craft

Crowder State Park near Trenton will host a Story & Craft event on December 20th. Children of all ages can join team members at Crowder State Park to listen to a Christmas nature story and then make a craft. The FREE event begins at 10:00 am at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall. Hot cocoa and a snack will be served. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
TRENTON, MO
Carrollton Town Council

The Carrollton Town Council will meet at 6:00 this evening at Carrollton City Hall. The agenda has only two items of new business. Jim Bowen will address the council about a Dump Site. There will be a discussion about purchasing security cameras. Chief Turk will address the council about overtime...
CARROLLTON, MO
Moberly man arrested in Randolph County on warrants from Grundy County

Randolph County authorities arrested a Moberly man wanted in Grundy County for alleged failure to appear in court. The capias warrants were issued for 45-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milazzo. Court appearances are scheduled for next week. The original charge for Milazzo was for criminal non support of what were then, three minor children. Bond is $2,500 cash. That court date is December 15th in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire

Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged. The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529. The blaze was mostly controlled...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Booked Following Arrest

A man arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday for alleged harassment has been officially charged and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. Forty-nine-year-old Darrin Spencer Crowe was arrested by officers and is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. An application has been made for a special prosecuting...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Chillicothe Police For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 102 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:43 pm, Subject in the 1200 block of Fair Street having anxiety issues. They were voluntarily taken for medical evaluation. The officers also handled well-being checks, reports of suspicious activity, and service of court...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests in the area Monday. In Daviess County, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Casey E George of Arkansas for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Troopers in Clinton County arrested an Arizona woman on several charges. Twenty-six-year-old Brianne L Harty was...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe Police Report For the Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend showed 112 calls for service. 9:30 AM, Officers responded to the 100 Block of JFK in regards to a two-vehicle non-injury crash. Both cars were able to leave the scene. 6:38 PM Officers responded to the intersection of 190 HWY and Washington...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Six Injured in Clay County Crash Saturday

A one-vehicle crash Saturday just before noon left five teenagers from Excelsior Springs and one from Gladstone with injuries. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Emily R. Kephart was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on Interstate 35 south of 128th Street in Clay County at 11:55 A.M. Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Juvenile Injured In Crash

A 17-year-old Gallatin boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 8:45 am on Winchester Road, Southeast of Cameron in Caldwell County. According to the report, the boy was northbound and began to slide on the gravel road and failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on the top. The boy was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

