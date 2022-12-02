ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
earth.com

Unlocking hydrogen's potential as a green fuel

A team of researchers led by Princeton University and Rice University has recently combined iron, copper, and a simple LED light to develop a low-cost technique which could be key to distributing hydrogen, a fuel packing massive amounts of energy with no carbon pollution. By using nanotechnology and advanced computation methods, the experts managed to split hydrogen from liquid ammonia, a process that until now has been very expensive and energy intensive. This technique could be employed to realize hydrogen’s potential as a clean, low emission fuel which could help meet energy demands without intensifying the climate crisis.
electrek.co

Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory

Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste

As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
The Independent

Cutting energy bill prices to pre-war levels will take years, power boss warns

Cutting energy bills back to pre-Ukraine levels could take years, the boss of one of the world’s leading energy firms has said.CEO and general manager of leading energy company Enel Group, Francesco Starace, said there needs to be a drive for new sources of renewable energy and heat pumps to bring prices down.Enel Group produces and distributes electricity and gas to 70 million homes and businesses in over 30 countries and has tried to protect their European customers from skyrocketing energy prices.Speaking to the BBC, Mr Starace said the firm did their best to keep with the prices on their...
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals

Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...

