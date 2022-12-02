CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not fared well against Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett, arguably the most disruptive player at his position, has beaten Burrow every time the two have faced off. Burrow is 0-4 in his career against the Browns and has been sacked by Garrett six times. He didn’t have to say much else to explain why the Browns have dominated him in his short career.

