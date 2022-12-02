ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

No. 11 Walsh Jesuit stuns No. 1 St. Ignatius, 67-62, for early boys basketball statement

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Max Matta pulled down the final rebound and headed straight to the Walsh Jesuit student section. His team just beat St. Ignatius for the second straight year, but this time the Warriors knocked off the area’s No. 1 team to continue their strong start to the boys basketball season with a 67-62 win Tuesday night against the Wildcats.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

How can the Bengals reclaim the Battle of Ohio? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Battle of Ohio hasn’t exactly gone to the Cincinnati Bengals’ way. The Cleveland Browns have beaten the Cincinnati Bengals five straight times dating back to the 2020 season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has achieved success against his in-state archrivals in large part because of a strong defensive effort from players like edge rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs. Browns: What’s the line for Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are 6.5 point favorites over the Browns this week. The line jumped 2.5 points after opening at -4 at most sports books on Sunday night while the over/under has gone in the opposite direction. It opened at most sports books at 49.5, but dropped down to 47.5 by Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Deshaun Watson knock off the rust as he prepares to face the Bengals

BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson got back to work on Wednesday to knock off the rust and prepare to face the Bengals Sunday in Cincinnati following his poor debut in Houston. Coach Kevin Stefanski kicked off the week by stating that Watson is his quarterback in Cincy despite his rough outing in Sunday’s 27-14 victory in Houston and the almost must-win nature of the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals are prepping for Myles Garrett, Browns’ dominant defensive front

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has not fared well against Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett, arguably the most disruptive player at his position, has beaten Burrow every time the two have faced off. Burrow is 0-4 in his career against the Browns and has been sacked by Garrett six times. He didn’t have to say much else to explain why the Browns have dominated him in his short career.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy