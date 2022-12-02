Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New North Dakota lawmakers sworn in, organization of upcoming session continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are organizing for the upcoming legislative session. The three-day organizational session began Monday and will conclude Wednesday when Governor Doug Burgum gives his budget address. Representative Dennis Johnson was elected House Speaker. Johnson was first elected to the House in 1992. Lawmakers also elected...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota K-12 Critical Race Theory ban taking effect
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's ban on teaching critical race theory in the state's Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms is set to take effect when the new year begins. Rules related to the ban were reviewed by a legislative committee Monday. There were no objections and the rules are now...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Capitol ADA upgrades complete
(Bismarck, ND) -- Accessibility upgrades at the North Dakota Capitol building in Bismarck are mostly complete. The 2021 Legislature approved 775-thousand dollars from the state building fund for the project. The upgrades are in line with 2010 standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A 2020 study found multiple ADA...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public Schools shares legislative priorities before upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.
NDGOP State Chairman Perrie Schafer speaks out against tax funds being invested with Net-Zero Banking
Chairman Perrier Schaffer is the leader of the Republican Party in the state, but he is also a successful 40-year veteran in the field of financial advising and investing. He understands the financial industry inside and out.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona state officials certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday nearly a month after Election Day.
kiowacountypress.net
Local ordinances enter carbon pipeline debate
(Prairie News Service) There's a new dynamic in the fight over a proposed carbon pipeline for North Dakota and other Midwestern states. Counties are exploring drafting local rules in case the project wins final approval. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and run it via...
valleynewslive.com
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
Summit Daily News
Bob Rankin, a key Republican state senator, resigns halfway through his four-year term
State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term. Rankin, 80, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New COVID cases up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- New COVID cases are increasing in North Dakota for the first time in a month. The state Department of Health and Human Services says over eleven-hundred new cases were reported in the last week, up from 775 the previous week. Despite the increase, Burleigh and Morton counties...
FOX 21 Online
MN Districts 3A and 3B to Undergo Vote Recounts for State House Seats
MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office has confirmed that districts 3A and 3B will see a recount of votes for the state house seats. This includes vote results in Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis Counties. A recount is conduced, by hand, to precisely determine...
KNOX News Radio
Soybean crushing plant hopes to build in GF
A company looking to build a $400 million dollar soybean crushing plant has selected Grand Forks as the location for the facility. Epitome Energy says the plant will be able to process 42 million bushels of soybeans per year into soybean oil…meal…and hulls. The company has executed a letter of intent on a greenfield location just north of Grand Forks that is in close proximity to rail and freeways.
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
horseandrider.com
North Dakota Horse Positive for EHM
A horse in Burleigh County, North Dakota, has been confirmed positive for equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM). The North Dakota State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division are reminding horse owners to protect their horses from the disease. Safety measures include keeping sick animals at home and being aware of risk factors while traveling and competing. Any equines entering North Dakota for any length of time must have a certificate of veterinary inspection.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Faced with questions about Kari Lake, Youngkin says candidates should ‘move on’ at end of election process
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said candidates should accept election results and "move on" once votes are counted and reviewed when asked whether Republican Kari Lake, who he backed for Arizona governor, should concede after she lost her race.
