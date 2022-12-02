Read full article on original website
daytonatimes.com
COVID IN THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND
Parents tell how the virus is still impacting their kids who attend local public schools. Editor’s note: Through a series of stories, the Daytona Times is exploring how the pandemic has impacted the K-12 public school system in Volusia County and specifically Black children in the 32114 zip code.
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis heightens, impacts UCF students
Jess Budin dashed to tour The Verge, taking photos for her out-of-town roommate as notifications saying spots were filling up took over her phone. The junior human communications major was looking to sign a lease at the complex that week for her and her roommate after discovering they needed to find a new place to live as soon as possible.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach police officer on administrative leave after domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Daytona Beach police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge, the police department said. Officer Justin Dunne was arrested at the Port Orange Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1, a day after investigators said he...
Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students
A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
WESH
Man drowns while swimming at Volusia County beach, officials say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — According to Volusia County Beach Safety, a South Carolina man drowned in the ocean Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened south of New Smyrna Beach in the Bethune Beach area. The man was apparently working in Orlando and came with friends to have lunch...
fox35orlando.com
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - If you haven't been in the Christmas spirit lately, maybe a video of the one and only Santa Claus parachuting onto a Florida beach will give you the push you need to feel more jolly. Santa was spotted falling from the sky at Flagler Beach by...
cw34.com
Grinch, drugs, and body cam: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car. A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop.
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center cements its presence in Viera
East Coast Christian Center in Viera has long been in the planning, starting out in a movie theater then moving to Viera High School. Now, the church has expanded its presence in Brevard County with a new, 22,000 square-foot building with seating for about 600. The excitement has been building since construction started more than 18 months ago.
fox35orlando.com
Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
valenciavoice.com
Florida Employers Remain Reluctant to Change Drug Policies for Medical Marijuana
Florida workers are facing terminations of employment for searching other means of pain management through medical marijuana. Though medical marijuana was legalized November 2016, Florida companies have yet adjusted to this new law. Corporations found loopholes to terminate employees with Medical Marijuana cards (MMC) through unnecessary testing. This happened to Brevard County school teacher Allison Enright when tested for workers’ compensation. Enright uses it to deal with severe neck and spinal ailments, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
WESH
Drivers warned of possible visibility impacts in Flagler County due to wildfire
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is advising drivers to use caution while they're on the road in Flagler County. FHP said there was a wildfire near U.S. Highway 1 and Interstate 95. Smoke signs have been put up on I-95, and drivers are being warned that foggy...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022
PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputy, 23, killed in off-duty incident
A 23-year-old Florida deputy has died after he was killed in an "off-duty incident," on Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Austin Walsh was accidentally killed in an off-duty incident that happened in Palm Bay.
floridainsider.com
Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation
UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
Missing teen has been found, Flagler County deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The 15-year-old who was missing in Flagler County has been found, the sheriff’s office said. Flagler County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alayna Whalen was last seen Friday, Dec. 2 leaving Matanzas High School, according to deputies. Whalen...
