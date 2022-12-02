ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
daytonatimes.com

COVID IN THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND

Parents tell how the virus is still impacting their kids who attend local public schools. Editor’s note: Through a series of stories, the Daytona Times is exploring how the pandemic has impacted the K-12 public school system in Volusia County and specifically Black children in the 32114 zip code.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis heightens, impacts UCF students

Jess Budin dashed to tour The Verge, taking photos for her out-of-town roommate as notifications saying spots were filling up took over her phone. The junior human communications major was looking to sign a lease at the complex that week for her and her roommate after discovering they needed to find a new place to live as soon as possible.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Grinch, drugs, and body cam: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Body Cam: Florida man flees from deputies, taken down by K9, multiple drugs found in car. A Florida man was taken down by a K9 after deputies said he fled from police after a traffic stop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

East Coast Christian Center cements its presence in Viera

East Coast Christian Center in Viera has long been in the planning, starting out in a movie theater then moving to Viera High School. Now, the church has expanded its presence in Brevard County with a new, 22,000 square-foot building with seating for about 600. The excitement has been building since construction started more than 18 months ago.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida

The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
ORLANDO, FL
valenciavoice.com

Florida Employers Remain Reluctant to Change Drug Policies for Medical Marijuana

Florida workers are facing terminations of employment for searching other means of pain management through medical marijuana. Though medical marijuana was legalized November 2016, Florida companies have yet adjusted to this new law. Corporations found loopholes to terminate employees with Medical Marijuana cards (MMC) through unnecessary testing. This happened to Brevard County school teacher Allison Enright when tested for workers’ compensation. Enright uses it to deal with severe neck and spinal ailments, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
COCOA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Boat Parade Breaks Record in 2022

PALM COAST, Fla. (December 3, 2022) Building excitement with each update, organizers of the Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade made Saturday night’s event one of the must-do things for residents and visitors this season. Lining the banks along St. Joe Walkway, parking was at a premium at Waterfront Park...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputy, 23, killed in off-duty incident

A 23-year-old Florida deputy has died after he was killed in an "off-duty incident," on Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Austin Walsh was accidentally killed in an off-duty incident that happened in Palm Bay.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation

UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Motorcyclist dies after striking two deer in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was riding his motorcycle in Flagler County was killed after striking two deer who walked onto the roadway Sunday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old Palm Coast man was traveling eastbound on Firethorn Road around 12:45 a.m. At some point,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy