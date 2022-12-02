Corrections union seeking fitness for duty exam for sheriff, following medical issue during jail tour

Read full article on original website
Medina City Schools reviewing policies in wake of bus driver’s OVI arrest
MEDINA, Ohio -- After the recent OVI arrest of a Medina City Schools bus driver, the district is considering adjustments to its transportation staff policies, including the number of times drivers are subjected to drug and alcohol testing and the times of day these tests are conducted. Bus driver Herbert...
Paid safe leave approved for city of Cleveland employees
CLEVELAND (WJW) — New legislation by Cleveland City Council aims to protect employees of the city of Cleveland and their children who are survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence or stalking with up to 60 hours paid time off. “This is a real crisis and emergency,” said Ward 7 Councilmember Stephanie Howse, a co-sponsor of […]
Cuyahoga County identifies $19 million in jail improvements that could be paid for with ARPA dollars once promised to Executive-Elect Ronayne
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council, on Tuesday, is expected to deposit $53.6 million in federal stimulus dollars once promised to Cuyahoga County-Elect Chris Ronayne into a special fund for jail and courthouse expenses. And council already knows how more than a third of that money could be spent.
8 workers at Warrensville Development Center indicted in patient abuse incidents
Eight people were indicted Friday in Cuyahoga County following a state investigation that found several patients in the care of a facility for people with intellectual disabilities were abused.
Disgraced Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson to argue for new trial, shorter sentence
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Disgraced former Cleveland City Councilman Kenneth Johnson on Wednesday will make his plea to reverse his convictions for fleecing taxpayers and underpaying his taxes. Johnson’s attorneys will also argue in front of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati that the panel should shave time...
Beacon Journal Asks Ohio Supreme Court to Order Akron to Release Names of Officers Involved in Jayland Walker Case, Other Police Shootings
"Akron has taken the position that its uniformed civilian police officers can act with anonymity"
Man who damaged radar system at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport initially left without getting caught, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A 26-year-old man ripped up the radar equipment for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and left without getting caught, according to federal prosecutors. Authorities arrested Issac Woolley only after he stole a second car in two hours, crashed that car through airport gates, drove on the runway...
Cleveland demotes police commander over his work with private security businesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland police commander has been demoted to lieutenant over his work with private security companies. Safety Director Karrie Howard notified Michael Butler on Friday of the move, a police spokeswoman said. Butler earned $121,900 a year as a commander, according to city payroll records. The demotion could cut about a third of his pay.
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Akron schools to increase safety measures after recent security issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Akron Public Schools plan to increase safety precautions after several security incidents in the past few weeks. On Monday, Litchfield and Firestone Community Learning Centers went under lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a handgun to school. In an email sent to parents and staff, Superintendent...
Police investigate vandalized bathroom and egged house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, a Burger King employee called police about a woman causing a disturbance at the Pearl Road restaurant. The caller said the woman had not only vandalized the bathroom, but also refused to leave. An arriving officer located the suspect outside the restaurant. She denied vandalizing the bathroom,...
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
Former employee assaults co-worker after being fired for theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Brothers accused of swindling $7 million in coronavirus-related loans for some 70 fake businesses, all registered in Euclid
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three brothers are accused of swindling the federal government out of some $7 million in small-business loans and grants aimed at helping companies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Zaur Kalantarli, Ali Kalantarli and Aydin Kalantarov created some 70 fake businesses, all with the same address in Euclid, that...
Fairview Park police search for couple accused of shooting, robbing man
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said...
Resident reports identity theft: Medina Police Blotter
A resident reported a case of identity theft at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 1. There was no further information available. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Police responded to a reported disturbance and found a boyfriend and girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument. There were no citations issued or any further information available at the time of the report.
Man has vehicle carjacked outside Akron manufacturing plant
AKRON, Ohio — A man who walked up to his car outside a manufacturing plant near the Firestone Park neighborhood found someone was inside and ended up having his vehicle carjacked, according to police. The carjacking occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday near Ferriot Inc. on the 1000 block...
Brunswick salts away stash of road de-icer as it readies for winter
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- In anticipation of winter weather in the coming months, City Council has approved the purchase of 1,000 tons of ClearLane enhanced salt from Cargill Inc. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the enhanced salt works at much lower temperatures than standard rock salt. “It starts to diminish...
Man screams at police and fire personnel: Brunswick Police Blotter
Cleveland City Council to vote on paid 'Safe Leave' for domestic violence survivors tonight
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council is considering new legislation that helps better protect victims of domestic violence. It would give Cleveland area non-union full-time and part-time workers the necessary paid time off to recover and find a safe space. Ward 14 Councilwoman Jasmin Santana has made it her personal...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
