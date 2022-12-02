COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.

