NBC4 Columbus

Meet the new lawmakers coming to the Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one month, there will be new legislators at the Ohio Statehouse. Two of those new faces include Senator-elect Bill DeMora (D-Northeast Ohio) and Representative-elect Dr. Anita Somani (D-Franklin County), who said they are ready to hit the ground running in January. “We have to work as a team,” Somani said. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Most Greater Clevelanders think marijuana should be legal

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio legislature is considering changes to current laws surrounding marijuana use in the state, and perhaps as early as next year Ohioans could be asked to approve recreational use. And it appears most Greater Clevelanders are in favor of loosening restrictions on the use of marijuana,...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio lawmakers OK bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem certain...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
OHIO STATE
