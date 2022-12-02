Read full article on original website
Meet the new lawmakers coming to the Ohio Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one month, there will be new legislators at the Ohio Statehouse. Two of those new faces include Senator-elect Bill DeMora (D-Northeast Ohio) and Representative-elect Dr. Anita Somani (D-Franklin County), who said they are ready to hit the ground running in January. “We have to work as a team,” Somani said. […]
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation.
Ohio Senate Republicans consider ending allowance for late-arriving absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Republican lawmakers are considering significantly tightening the window by which mail-in ballots must arrive in order to be counted. Under a new version of an elections bill amended by a state Senate committee on Tuesday, mail ballots, also called absentee ballots, would have to arrive by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
Get your driver’s license ready: Voter photo ID bill expected to pass: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voter fraud is not actually a problem in Ohio. So why do we need to change voting rules?. Voting rights advocates are asking the same questions about a pair of bills up...
The coronavirus killed Republicans way more than Democrats in Ohio: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Yale research paper found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. We’re talking about how politics killed people on Today in...
Get ready to show your driver’s license at the polls. Ohio voter photo ID bill expected to pass during lame duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A top Republican state lawmaker said Monday he expects that Ohio Republicans will tweak and pass a voter photo ID bill before the end of the year as part of a larger package of elections changes. The current version of Senate Bill 320 would create a...
Most Greater Clevelanders think marijuana should be legal
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio legislature is considering changes to current laws surrounding marijuana use in the state, and perhaps as early as next year Ohioans could be asked to approve recreational use. And it appears most Greater Clevelanders are in favor of loosening restrictions on the use of marijuana,...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
West Chester Rep. Jennifer Gross Asks Pastor to Banish 'Witchcraft' at Ohio Statehouse
The pastor also rallied House members against the "rulers of darkness."
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
Ohio’s deer gun season brings above-average numbers for hunters
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 72,000 deer were harvested during the most recent deer gun season in Ohio, more than 3,500 above the average during the past three years. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters checked 71,932 white-tailed deer at the conclusion of the week on Sunday, nearly 2,000 more than in 2021. The three-year average in Ohio is 68,534.
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio lawmakers OK bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies. The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem certain...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $25 million state contribution for Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam removal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio is getting involved with the long-awaited project to remove the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River in Summit County. On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the state will contribute $25 million towards the effort to remove an estimated 900,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment, restore the fish and wildlife habitat, and revitalize more than a mile of the river for community recreational use.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Three promising uses of COVID-19 stimulus money in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since 2021, Northeast Ohio has received hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act. While some of that money seems to be headed for effective and well-meaning programs, some isn’t. With that in mind, Stimulus Watch set out to highlight...
