KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
kfornow.com
Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions
LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Isolated Wyoming State Senator Dan Laursen Frustrated With No Committee Assignments
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Of the 93 incoming members of the Wyoming Legislature, only one won’t have an opportunity to work on proposed legislation as a member of one of 10 standing joint committees. That member is state Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell. “They would...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials confirm state’s 14th case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed the 14th case of bird flu in the state on Monday. Bird flu, also known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza, was found in a small flock in Knox County, near the northern border of the state. State Veterinarian...
WOWT
Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts. Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019. “I look forward to working collaboratively with...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces new school finance reform committee
Neb. — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced the new school finance reform committee Thursday. This group will look at how to reform and update the state's school aid formula. The Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act is the current school finance formula for public institutions. Pillen campaigned on...
wnax.com
SD House GOP Organizing Ahead of the Session
Majority republicans in the South Dakota House are working to be organized before the 2023 session starts. Incoming Speaker-pro-tem, Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton, says House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre has been working on details…. Stevens says he and Speaker Hugh Bartels of Watertown will be the...
wnax.com
SD Board of Regents Meeting in Rapid City
The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet this week at the School of Mines in Rapid City. Board President Pam Roberts says an offcampus issue will be one of their agenda items…. Roberts says they also expect more updates on the SB55 process…. The legislature passed SB55...
Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water
LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group, GC Resolve, and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bouchard Won’t Sign “Good Behavior Or Be Kicked Off Committee” Letter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Senate President-elect Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, has had all 10 of his joint standing committee chairmen sign pre-written letters of resignation to him. “I don’t believe there’s ever going to be a need to use them,” Driskill said. “People call...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
gifamilyradio.com
Jennifer Schwartz Appointed Interim NSAA Executive Director
LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director. As Interim Executive Director, Schwartz will be responsible for the overall administration of NSAA programs and coordination of the NSAA staff, budgeting and finance for the association, interpretations of the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws, eligibility and hardship rulings and NSAA championship contracts. Schwartz brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to the position after serving as a member of the NSAA Staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. Schwartz is currently responsible for the NFHS Coaches Education Program, facilitating the NSAA legislative process, coordinating NSAA District Meetings and overseeing the NSAA Class Caucus. Additionally, Schwartz assists with eligibility and hardship rulings and negotiating NSAA Championship contracts. “The NSAA Board of Directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson, Bob Drews. “Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.” The NSAA Board of Directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment as Interim Executive Director at its December 7th meeting, held in Norfolk. Schwartz will begin her duties as Interim NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of current NSAA Executive Director, Jay Bellar.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
wnax.com
SD Retirement System Updates Investments
The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week. State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year…. Clark says the first six months of the year showed them with...
wnax.com
South Dakota & the B-21 Raider Bomber
South Dakota Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of Ellsworth Air Force Base, its airmen, and the surrounding community ahead of the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman’s unveiling of the new B-21 Raider bomber. Thune says Ellsworth was on the brink of closing….....
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
