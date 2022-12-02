LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director. As Interim Executive Director, Schwartz will be responsible for the overall administration of NSAA programs and coordination of the NSAA staff, budgeting and finance for the association, interpretations of the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws, eligibility and hardship rulings and NSAA championship contracts. Schwartz brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to the position after serving as a member of the NSAA Staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. Schwartz is currently responsible for the NFHS Coaches Education Program, facilitating the NSAA legislative process, coordinating NSAA District Meetings and overseeing the NSAA Class Caucus. Additionally, Schwartz assists with eligibility and hardship rulings and negotiating NSAA Championship contracts. “The NSAA Board of Directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson, Bob Drews. “Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.” The NSAA Board of Directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment as Interim Executive Director at its December 7th meeting, held in Norfolk. Schwartz will begin her duties as Interim NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of current NSAA Executive Director, Jay Bellar.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO