ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
kfornow.com

Pillen Seeks Applications For High Level Positions

LINCOLN, NE (December 5, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen is now seeking qualified applicants to fill the upcoming vacancies for the U.S. Senate and Legislative District 21. U.S. Senate Vacancy. Senator Sasse’s resignation as U.S. Senator will be effective January 8, 2023. To have an expeditious process to...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts. Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019. “I look forward to working collaboratively with...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

SD House GOP Organizing Ahead of the Session

Majority republicans in the South Dakota House are working to be organized before the 2023 session starts. Incoming Speaker-pro-tem, Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton, says House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre has been working on details…. Stevens says he and Speaker Hugh Bartels of Watertown will be the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Board of Regents Meeting in Rapid City

The South Dakota Board of Regents will meet this week at the School of Mines in Rapid City. Board President Pam Roberts says an offcampus issue will be one of their agenda items…. Roberts says they also expect more updates on the SB55 process…. The legislature passed SB55...
RAPID CITY, SD
Nebraska Examiner

Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water

LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group, GC Resolve, and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bouchard Won’t Sign “Good Behavior Or Be Kicked Off Committee” Letter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Senate President-elect Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, has had all 10 of his joint standing committee chairmen sign pre-written letters of resignation to him. “I don’t believe there’s ever going to be a need to use them,” Driskill said. “People call...
gifamilyradio.com

Jennifer Schwartz Appointed Interim NSAA Executive Director

LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has named Jennifer Schwartz, currently the Associate Director of the NSAA, as the Interim NSAA Executive Director. As Interim Executive Director, Schwartz will be responsible for the overall administration of NSAA programs and coordination of the NSAA staff, budgeting and finance for the association, interpretations of the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws, eligibility and hardship rulings and NSAA championship contracts. Schwartz brings an abundance of institutional knowledge to the position after serving as a member of the NSAA Staff for over 20 years, including the past four as Associate Director. Schwartz is currently responsible for the NFHS Coaches Education Program, facilitating the NSAA legislative process, coordinating NSAA District Meetings and overseeing the NSAA Class Caucus. Additionally, Schwartz assists with eligibility and hardship rulings and negotiating NSAA Championship contracts. “The NSAA Board of Directors have been focused since the announcement of Mr. Bellar’s retirement to move in a direction that provides the NSAA staff and all NSAA member schools with the best leadership possible,” said NSAA Board of Directors Chairperson, Bob Drews. “Jennifer Schwartz’s experience and knowledge base of the NSAA will accomplish those goals. We are grateful for the fact that she is willing to lead the association into next year and through this period of transition.” The NSAA Board of Directors will take formal action to approve Schwartz’s appointment as Interim Executive Director at its December 7th meeting, held in Norfolk. Schwartz will begin her duties as Interim NSAA Executive Director on July 1, 2023, following the retirement of current NSAA Executive Director, Jay Bellar.
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

SD Retirement System Updates Investments

The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week. State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year…. Clark says the first six months of the year showed them with...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

South Dakota & the B-21 Raider Bomber

South Dakota Senator John Thune spoke on the Senate floor about the importance of Ellsworth Air Force Base, its airmen, and the surrounding community ahead of the U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman’s unveiling of the new B-21 Raider bomber. Thune says Ellsworth was on the brink of closing….....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy