'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
ABC7 Chicago
David Archuleta responds to concertgoers who left his show after he opened up about queer identity
David Archuleta is speaking out and staying true to himself after concertgoers in Utah left his show early when the singer opened up about his queer identity. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Crush" singer, who is currently on his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour, responded to an email shared by his manager, from someone who appeared to be a manager of the venue, who said the concert was not the "setting" for Archuleta to open up about his journey.
