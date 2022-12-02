ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

David Archuleta responds to concertgoers who left his show after he opened up about queer identity

David Archuleta is speaking out and staying true to himself after concertgoers in Utah left his show early when the singer opened up about his queer identity. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Crush" singer, who is currently on his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour, responded to an email shared by his manager, from someone who appeared to be a manager of the venue, who said the concert was not the "setting" for Archuleta to open up about his journey.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy