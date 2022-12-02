The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s efforts to keep aquatic invasive species, particularly zebra and quagga mussels, out of the state’s waters paid off in 2022. The department utilized longer hours and extended the season to inspect more than 65,000 boats for AIS. Wyoming remains one of the few states in the country not to have quagga and zebra mussels.

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO