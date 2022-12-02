Read full article on original website
Unclaimed Property now totals $106+Million in Wyoming
Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the State. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than...
AIS watercraft check stations experienced increase in live mussels
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s efforts to keep aquatic invasive species, particularly zebra and quagga mussels, out of the state’s waters paid off in 2022. The department utilized longer hours and extended the season to inspect more than 65,000 boats for AIS. Wyoming remains one of the few states in the country not to have quagga and zebra mussels.
Warmer Today and Windy This Tuesday Afternoon
Today will be warmer and breezy for many locations this afternoon. Light snow persists over northwest Wyoming from Jackson to Yellowstone National Park through this evening. Today’s expected high temperatures will be in the upper 20s for Dubois, the low-30s for Jeffrey City, Thermopolis and Worland, and in the mid 30s for Lander Riverton and Shoshoni.
