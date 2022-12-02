Read full article on original website
Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
Kanye West Calls Donald Trump a 'Liar'—He 'Said Things That Hurt Me'
"He lied about me, but I mean he's known for lying," West said of the former president during an appearance on Tim Pool's podcast "Timcast."
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet
Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Kanye West Claims Donald Trump Screamed At Him & Told Him He Was Going To Lose Upcoming Presidential Election
No longer friends? After Kanye West revealed he met with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the former shared some insight about their meeting. In a new video for his 2024 presidential run, the rapper, 45, claimed the former president, 76, was upset with him. "I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about was me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard ... it was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of...
Kanye West walks out of interview after being challenged over antisemitic views
Kanye West walked out of an interview yesterday (November 28) after being challenged over his antisemitic views. As Consequence reports, the rapper was recording a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. The discussion began with Pool asking Ye...
North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch
North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.
Republicans delete tweet that appears to support Kanye West after he praises Nazis
House judiciary committee account contained cryptic post - ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump’ – that seemingly expressed support for Ye
Gen Z Has Thoughts About Kanye West, Antisemitism & Cancel Culture
Kanye West is — sadly and predictably — at it again. Like Godzilla ripping relentlessly through the city, he’s on yet another social media rampage. In a Thursday afternoon interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he freely and openly sang Hitler’s praises, attacked Jews, denied the Holocaust, and generally made a horrifically-appalling spectacle of himself. But he wasn’t done for the day; Thursday evening he tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, garnering a swift and well-deserved suspension. As of December 1st, nearly 20 companies have cut ties with the rapper, including Gap, Balenciaga (who is currently embroiled in controversy itself) and more; not even Parler wants to be associated with him, and that’s saying something.
Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' after having dinner with him
Donald Trump called Kanye West a “seriously troubled man” after having dinner with the rapper and the white supremacist Nick Fuentes.In comments on Truth Social, the former president said that he requested a meeting with Ye alone, to “help” prospective 2024 presidential candidate.“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said.“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ivanka and Jared split over attending Trump 2024 launch – follow liveWhy was Donald Trump impeached twice during his first term?Four big lies Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Kanye West Deletes Nick Fuentes Tweets After Week of Controversy
Ye has seemingly deleted numerous tweets from the last week relating to his visit to Donald Trump, and his links to Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.
Kanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes Wild
It was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance. These days, everyone wants a piece of Kanye West. After a brief lull from West following a string of controversies, the Rap mogul has returned with news. The Donda hitmaker recently confirmed that he would make his bid for president in the 2024 election. Additionally, West plans to kick off his campaign by selling his Balenciaga gear for $20 a piece.
The offensive symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was from an alien-worshipping cult
We’re not sure whether he knew this (and based on his recent behaviour we wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t), but the symbol that got Kanye West banned from Twitter was not quite what it seemed.Most of us understandably took the image – a swastika inside a Star of David – to be another horrific display of antisemitism from the rapper, but it turns out it is actually the insignia for a UFO-worshiping religion.Followers of the Rael Movement (who call themselves Raelians) believe that “extraterrestrials created all life on Earth”, according to their website.“Thousands of years ago, scientists from another...
House Judiciary GOP appears to delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant
House Judiciary Republicans appear to have deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler. The tweet from October named Ye, alongside billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, in...
Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
Kanye West Will No Longer Acquire Right-Wing Social Media Firm Parler
Increasingly volatile rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is no longer going to acquire right-wing social network Parler. Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, confirmed the breakup of the acquisition deal in the wake of West’s appearance on InfoWars, which featured more spasms of unfiltered antisemitism. The transaction had been slated to close before the end of 2022. In a social media post, Parlement said it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.” Parler gained notoriety during the last weeks of the...
Kanye West kicked off Twitter once again for antisemitic content
It was a brief return, but Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West, managed to make quite an impression on Twitter and has now been suspended for tweeting an image of a swastika inside of a Star of David.
