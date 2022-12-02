(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is in the hospital, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after threatening himself to jump from a bridge in Moorhead Monday afternoon. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 4:04 p.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male near the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, the male was located on top of a railroad bridge support pillar to the south of the call location approximately 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.

