Hwy 26 WB reopens after crash hospitalizes three
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Three people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a major crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 for several hours, according to Beaverton police.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Highway 217 at around 1:40 a.m.
Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.
