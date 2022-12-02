ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Hwy 26 WB reopens after crash hospitalizes three

By Hailey Dunn
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Three people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a major crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 for several hours, according to Beaverton police.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Highway 217 at around 1:40 a.m.

Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.

All westbound lanes of Highway 26 have reopened.

