sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Department holds annual year end banquet
December 5, 2022 – The Green River Fire Department held their annual year end banquet this past Saturday and handed out several awards. The Department had 8,083 training hours and responded to 520 calls. Austin Rider was named the Officer of the year, while Matt Meadows had the most...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 6, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
wyo4news.com
City Councils meeting in regular sessions tonight
December 6, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions at their respective City Halls tonight. The meetings are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Green River City Council will also meet in a scheduled workshop at 6 p.m. concerning Project...
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverage launches School Lunch Payoff Program
Rock Springs, Wyoming – While in years past, Western Wyoming beverages(WWB) has held their Pack out Hunger event along with Cans for Cans food drive in December, this year an additional program will be offered. Pepsi’s School Lunch Payoff program is now being launched through WWB as another way the community can help students who have fallen behind with their school lunch balance for any number of reasons.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – YWCA of Sweetwater County
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
wyo4news.com
RSFD “Toys for Kids” donations end today
December 6, 2022 — Today is the final day the Rock Springs Fire Department will be accepting toys and monetary donations for their Toys for Kids distribution. New toys for those 12 and under and monetary donations can be dropped off at Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive.
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24
Today will be a quiet day, but breezy wind from the southwest will impact the Wind Corridor from Rock Springs to Casper. Next chance of snow for the west begins tonight. Temperatures will be close to average. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind...
