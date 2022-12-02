Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 5, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Mark Stines.
Gillette man charged with first-degree arson
GILLETTE (WNE) — A man accused of setting his trailer on fire and covering himself in bleach has been charged in circuit court with first-degree arson. Andrew L. Boyer, 34, was charged Sept. 8 and his preliminary hearing in circuit court is scheduled for Dec. 14. The incident began...
Former Little League treasurer sentenced to 30 days in jail
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Campbell County man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from Gillette Little League while he was the club’s treasurer was sentenced earlier this month to 30 days in jail. Rory Geis, 41, was given a suspended four- to six-year sentence with a 30-day split-sentence to...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/2/2022-12/4/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4:. At 7:37 a.m. to Highway 14-16 near Echeta Road for a two-vehicle collision. At 11:56 a.m. to Highway 14-16 and Butler Spaeth Road for a two-vehicle collision. At...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) relayed by Captain Jason Marcus. Forgery Dec 2 09:10 a.m. (GPD) An 18-year-old female reported that she’d never received...
