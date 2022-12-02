Read full article on original website
Complex
PinkPantheress Co-Produced Her New Song “Boy’s A Liar” With Mura Masa
Pop/electronic experimentalist PinkPantheress has just dropped a new single, “Boy’s A Liar”, which she co-produced with fellow Brit and super-producer Mura Masa. This comes after last month’s “Do You Miss Me?”, which was produced by Kaytranada. The track sees PinkPantheress explore the shortcomings of...
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reunites With Kodak Black for “Drowning” Sequel
Five years after bagging a hit with the original “Drowning,” A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black have given fans a sequel. On Tuesday, “Water (Drowning Pt. 2)” was released to all major streaming services, marking the latest A Boogie track to be shared ahead of the unveiling of his new Me vs. Myself album. In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, also shared on Tuesday, A Boogie revealed that he knew what he needed to do as soon as he heard what would eventually become the beat for the “Drowning” continuation.
Complex
From Fatherhood to a New Album, ASAP Rocky Is Loving Every Moment
ASAP Rocky is a man of mystery these days. Every so often, paparazzi catch the 34-year-old rapper walking around New York City or on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna, but aside from a few candid photos or random interviews here and there, no one really knows what he’s been up to. Luckily, that’s changing now.
Complex
Cardi B Says She Made $1 Million for 35-Minute Performance at Private Event
Cardi B says she made $1 million for a recent performance at a private event, urging detractors to “think about that” when speaking about her. The sizable payday reveal stems from a since-removed tweet from Cardi, who told her 26 million Twitter followers she made “1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.”
Complex
Champion Team Up With Hip-Hop Icons Beastie Boys For ‘Check Your Head’ Collection
Champion has just unveiled an exciting new collaboration with iconic rap group Beastie Boys, celebrating 30 years of the outfit’s third studio album, Check Your Head. Considered by critics as a milestone for the trio, the 20-track project was produced by Beastie Boys with Mario Caldato Jr. at the band’s own G-Son studios in Los Angeles. Most significantly, the album threw them into the limelight where they soon earned multi-platinum status for their unique sound. Centred around the group’s iconic insignia, the 17-piece collection is led by a range of signature Champion staples, including the Reverse Weave Sweatshirts. Laden with a selection of iconography from the album, additional offerings include a selection of T-shirts readied in black, white and grey hues.
Complex
PS Hitsquad Paints A Stark Picture Of The Risk-It-All Mentality In “Freedom” Video
Wrapping up a year that’s given us a small handful of singles, freestyles and an EP, rising drill star PS Hitsquad has saved the best ‘til last. New single “Freedom” isn’t just another shining example of PS’ underappreciated pen, it may also be the best one yet—and the presentation is truly stunning. This is more than street bravado and shock tactics. Between the slightly ominous synth melody on Kid Spryal’s well-produced beat and the matter-of-fact way PS breaks down the risk-it-all mentality, there’s a disarming and actually quite shocking poignancy that’s difficult to shake.
Complex
Wiz Khalifa Recalls Smoking Weed With Michael Phelps, Says Olympian Has ‘Aquaman’s Lungs’
While cementing his status as the most decorated olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, Michael Phelps has never shied away from embracing his pothead reputation. A few months after winning a record eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps’ love of weed went viral after the swimmer was captured hitting a bong while partying at the University of South Carolina. As a result, Phelps secured his place among the greatest athlete stoners ever.
Complex
Marc Jacques Burton Is Taking Luxury Streetwear To New Heights
Overwatch, the first-person shooter game by Blizzard Entertainment, has launched its official fashion partnership with British creative Marc Jacques Burton. A staple in luxury streetwear, the London-born designer has continued to up the ante since launching his namesake brand in 2015, which first garnered attention from the likes of Tom Holland, Zayn Malik, Migos and the late Juice WRLD.
Complex
Exclusive: Kenya Barris Shares First Look At His New Film ‘You People’ and Talks Working With Jonah Hill
Sometimes when you want things done up to your standards, you have to do it yourself—and that’s what Kenya Barris did with You People, his feature directorial debut he wrote alongside Jonah Hill. The comedy flips the interracial couple genre on its head, featuring a Jewish man named...
Complex
The Weeknd Teases New Music From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Soundtrack
With Avatar: The Way of Water hitting theaters later this month, The Weeknd has teased new music tied to the soundtrack for the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The Weeknd took to social media Sunday morning and posted a video with an audio snippet alongside Avatar’s signature logo. The caption shares the date “12.16.22,” which is the release date for the James Cameron-directed film.
Complex
The Halluci Nation Recorded A Song For New Apache Character in Fortnite
Fortnite collaborations have become a constant these days. Every week, a new piece of pop culture finds its way into the game, but this week developer Epic Games went in a slightly different direction, recruiting The Halluci Nation to compose an accompanying song for the game’s latest character, an Apache man named Massai.
Complex
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’
Keke Palmer shared a very special message for the bitter and the stupid on Tuesday. Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.
Complex
‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ Gets Blood-Soaked New Teaser Ahead of 2023 Premiere
Ahead of its premiere next year on Prime Video, The Boys spinoff Gen V has given fans a hype-inducing first look at what to expect from the new series starring Jaz Sinclair. “Welcome to Godolkin University. It’s a safe space for you to thrive,” viewers are told in the opening moments of the teaser, which was recently unveiled at CCXP and is now available in full up top via YouTube.
Complex
Nick Cannon Shares Touching Tribute to Son on Anniversary of Death
Nick Cannon has marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of his and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, with a touching tribute post shared to his official Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred,” Cannon wrote in the post, which also included several photos of his late son, who tragically died of a brain tumor last year. “Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experience that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”
Complex
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Spends Fifth Nonconsecutive Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Midnights, the tenth studio album from Taylor Swift, remained atop the Billboard 200 for a fifth nonconsecutive week. According to Billboard, Midnights amassed 151,000 equivalent album units, with 89,000 consisting of SEA units, equaling 117.93 million on-demand streams of the set’s tracks. Traditional album sales saw a five percent increase, compared to last week, totaling 60,000 units.
Complex
SZA Performs “Blind” and “Shirt” on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Release Date
SZA, who recently dropped the LaKeith Stanfield-starring video for her track “Shirt,” joined Saturday Night Live to perform “Blind.” The TDE singer also sang “Shirt” while on the sketch comedy show. “Blind” was previously teased at the end of the aforementioned video for “Shirt.”
Complex
50 Cent Delivers Encore Performance at Art Basel Bash After Running into the Kardashians
The 2022 edition of Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair was celebrated on Friday with a party at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s private mansion. The star-studded affair featured a guest list that included A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Serena Williams. As reported by HotNewHipHop,...
