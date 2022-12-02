ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fireball lights up nighttime sky in Southeast Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P71EP_0jV4rQV100

METRO DETROIT (WWJ) - If you happened to look up at the night sky on Thursday and saw what appeared to be a fireball steaking above the horizon in Metro Detroit, you're not alone.

Reports began trickling in between 7 p.m. an 8 p.m. Thursday evening after people saw what many thought was a meteor overhead.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) listed a report of a meteor, known colloquially as a shooting star or falling star, from Berkley at 7:33 p.m., but other sightings were also made from residents in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

By the end of the night, more than 600 sightings were reported, WTAE in Pittsburg said.

So what is a meteor?

Simply put, a meteor describes light emitted from a meteoroid or an asteroid as it enters and burns through Earth’s atmosphere.

"Meteoroids are lumps of rock or iron that orbit the sun. Most meteoroids are small fragments of rock created by asteroid collisions," experts said. "Comets also create meteoroids as they obit the sun and shed dust and debris."

When a meteoroid enters Earth's atmosphere, it collides with air molecules and creates a flash of light visible from the ground below, AMS added.

The strongest meteor shower of the year, the Geminids, is currently active. The shower runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, with a spectacular show particularly around Dec. 13 and 14.

"The Geminids are often bright and intensely colored. Due to their medium-slow velocity, persistent trains are not usually seen," the AMS said.

In a dark sky with no moon, you can see about 50 to 100 meteors per hour during the peak of the shower.

Did you capture the meteor on a doorbell camera or cell phone? Submit a photo to WWJ's Facebook or Twitter or email us at wwjnewsroom@audacy.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CziLg_0jV4rQV100
Photo credit The American Meteor Society

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy