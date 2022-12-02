Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant Christmas wishes in memory of 8-year-old
Turning pain into purpose. That's what Sheri and Aaron Sparks are doing as they prepare to grant eight children's wishes this holiday season in memory of their son Jackson.
wearegreenbay.com
Two men burglarize, steal from Wisconsin thrift store that provides clothing to foster kids
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects burglarized and stole just under $1,000 worth of products from a southeastern Wisconsin thrift store that provides no-cost clothing to foster kids. According to the Racine Police Department, the incident happened on the night of November 27 at Foster’s Restore. Officers say...
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WIFR
Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt
GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pets of the Week: Max and Payne!
Max and Payne are five moth old brothers available for adoption from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Wisconsin Female Neighbors Fighting and People Getting Hit With Balls
A huge Waukesha, Wisconsin bar fight went down included the throwing of billiard balls, AND two female neighbors duked it out. PATCH This town sounds fun!. It was a very interesting evening for Waukesha, Wisc police on June 3rd 2022...I'm thinking a full moon or something?. Authorities were called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
CBS 58
'We don't know where to go': Fire destroys single mother's home in Delavan
DELAVAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A little over a year ago, a single mom in Delavan was finally able to make her dream of living in a house a reality. But a giant setback has now caused her and her son to be homeless. As many were out Black Friday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overpopulation at MADACC: Pets in search of forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Fox6's Brhett Vickery visited the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) to discuss pet overpopulation and what gifts to buy your furry friends. .
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions
SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
WRAL
A Year After Tragedy, Holiday Parade Returns
I went to Waukesha, Wisconsin, for the city’s annual Christmas parade on Sunday. One year ago, it ended in tragedy when a man plowed through in a car, killing six and injuring dozens. This year’s event was both festive and somber, with much more security. The parade route...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MADACC 'adoptions are down' ahead of the holidays
MILWAUKEE - Staff at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) want you to consider adoption if giving pets as gifts this holiday season. MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Hartlund and her staff love what they do. "We just love the animals. It's our passion," said Hartlund. Like most of...
CBS 58
'This is Waukesha': Sunday marks 59th annual Christmas parade, large turnout expected
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. The parade starts at 4 p.m. and will most likely go until around 6 p.m. Extra safety precautions are being taken, including a new route which can be found...
WDIO-TV
Superior Police say worker died from fall at Fraser Shipyards
Superior Police are investigating the death of a man who fell at Fraser Shipyards on Monday. The call came in just before noon, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. He’d been working on a ship in drydock, according to police. Police, fire, and...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique
RACINE, WIS (CBS 58) - Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to discuss some holiday fun! This includes the "Come to the Cabin Christmas Boutique".
Shining brighter together: Waukesha begins holiday season with Night of Lights
Waukesha began their holiday festivities with Friday’s Night of Lights. The event featured a tree lighting downtown, a lantern-lit walk with caroling and the first ever 'Walk of Lights' by the river.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
nbc15.com
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
