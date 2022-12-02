GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.

GARDEN PRAIRIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO