Waukesha, WI

1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
WIFR

Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt

GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
GARDEN PRAIRIE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WRAL

A Year After Tragedy, Holiday Parade Returns

I went to Waukesha, Wisconsin, for the city’s annual Christmas parade on Sunday. One year ago, it ended in tragedy when a man plowed through in a car, killing six and injuring dozens. This year’s event was both festive and somber, with much more security. The parade route...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MADACC 'adoptions are down' ahead of the holidays

MILWAUKEE - Staff at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) want you to consider adoption if giving pets as gifts this holiday season. MADACC Community Engagement Coordinator Kate Hartlund and her staff love what they do. "We just love the animals. It's our passion," said Hartlund. Like most of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Superior Police say worker died from fall at Fraser Shipyards

Superior Police are investigating the death of a man who fell at Fraser Shipyards on Monday. The call came in just before noon, that a worker had fallen approximately 50 feet to the ground below. He’d been working on a ship in drydock, according to police. Police, fire, and...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child accidentally shot self, Wauwatosa police say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police say a child was taken to Children's Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 3 after accidentally shooting themselves. The child was taken to the emergency room by a parent with a gunshot wound to the hand, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police are investigating...
WAUWATOSA, WI
nbc15.com

Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention

PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
EDGERTON, WI

