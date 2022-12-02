Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting

Vermont State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden late Thursday.

Police say they received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road at about 10:20 p.m. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was found dead at the scene. The shooting appears targeted, police say, and there is no general threat to the public. .

The man’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the investigation is in its initial stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont . gov/tipsubmit.

