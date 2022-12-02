ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoille County, VT

Man, 66, killed in Lamoille County shooting

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IzIMV_0jV4qWu000

Vermont State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in the town of Eden late Thursday.

Police say they received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road at about 10:20 p.m. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was found dead at the scene. The shooting appears targeted, police say, and there is no general threat to the public. .

The man’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy. Meanwhile, the investigation is in its initial stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont . gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting

Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Barton

BARTON — A 30-year-old man was arrested in Barton yesterday. Authorities say they were called for assistance on Maple Hill Road at around 10:30 p.m. During the investigation, probable cause was found to take Andrel Flowers, of Springfield, Mass, into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated assault and...
BARTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A 59-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct in Randolph on Thursday. Authorities were notified of a fight at the Dollar General store on Vermont 12 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say one of the parties, identified as Ernest Craney II, of Randolph, left the scene prior...
RANDOLPH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide case

Potential person of interest in Eden homicide investigation. A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link...
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Saint Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a 64-year-old man from Saint Johnsbury is facing charges following an incident that took place back in November. The Vermont State Police were contacted regarding an assault that happened on November 26 on Mountain View Drive in Saint Johnsbury. Police allege that Michael Page...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road

EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County

NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
CABOT, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh Police investigate stabbing

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh city police are investigating a stabbing happening inside a popular night club. They say it happened in the Retro Live Dance Club on Margaret Street around 1 a.m. Police say there does not appear to believe a threat to the public. Anyone with information is...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WMUR.com

Car found abandoned after crash in Jefferson, New Hampshire

JEFFERSON, N.H. — A car was found badly damaged over the weekend in Jefferson. Fire officials said crews found the vehicle abandoned and heavily damaged by North Road just after midnight on Saturday. They believe the driver fled the scene before crews arrived. A mailbox and several traffic delineators...
JEFFERSON, NH
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fatal shooting in Eden

EDEN — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night in Eden. The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

St. Johnsbury man arrested

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 44-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Police say they checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street at around 3:25 a.m. Shawn Rich, of St. Johnsbury, was an occupant in the vehicle and had three active arrest warrants. He was also...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy