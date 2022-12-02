ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says

By Judith Retana
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9swk_0jV4q6Hb00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Both sides have rested in the trial of Justin Merritt — the man charged in the shooting death of Andy Banks.

Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover. At some point during a test drive of the vehicle on Sept. 12, 2020, prosecutors said Merritt shot Banks before taking the vehicle and Banks’ body to his home state of Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x9TZk_0jV4q6Hb00
Andy Banks

For the first time — the jury was able to see, in person, the jacket Banks was wearing when he went missing. It was stained with blood and had several holes created by bullets.

“There are darkened spots, and black speckling around these holes. That, in my experience, indicated that the gunshots were in close contact, within a few feet,” said Terry Jackson the lead investigator in the case with Raleigh Police Department.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: Suspected killer sent text messages after Andy Banks went missing, prosecutors say

Merritt was initially charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. When Banks remains were found, Jackson charged Merritt with murder.

Western Virginia assistant chief medical examiner Dr. Amy Tharp examined Banks remains. While police believed the murder likely happened in North Carolina, the remains were found in Virginia which was Tharp’s jurisdiction.

Tharp said Banks was shot a minimum of five times but could have been shot up to nine times. Tharp explained Banks body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“It was clear he’d been dead for a while,” Tharpe said.

DAY 2 TRIAL; Jury sees bloody jacket riddled with bullet holes in Andy Banks murder trial in Raleigh

The medical examiner said the advanced stage made it difficult to determine whether the injuries were entrance or exit wounds. It’s why she couldn’t be certain of whether some of the wounds found on and in Banks’s body were from the same bullet or different bullets.

Tharp concluded two of the bullets hit the back of Banks’ head and neck. She testified either one of those could have been lethal.

“Our controlling of our breathing is our diaphragm and you have to have activity above a certain level to get that and an injury in that area is going to shut off his ability to breath,” she said.

Before both sides rested, Merritt was given the option to testify in his own trial. He opted not to and his attorney did not bring forward any of their own witnesses either.

Merritt’s attorney did ask the judge to dismiss the case saying no one in the courtroom identified her client as Merritt. The judge ruled against the request stating he was identified in police interview video shown during the trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
CLAYTON, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
newscentermaine.com

Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH

DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
DURHAM, NH
WRAL News

Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
RALEIGH, NC
Queen City News

‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County.  Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county.  It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL

Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham

Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
DURHAM, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy