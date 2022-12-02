Read full article on original website
Boys swimming preview, 2022-23: Teams to watch in Non-Public A
Non-Public A is as tough of a group as it gets. Going into each season, the crown is any team’s for the taking and it’s all about stepping up in the postseason. We saw tremendous runs by CBA and St. Augustine in the playoffs last year, but it was Seton Hall Prep reeling in the trophy for 2021-22 season.
Girls Basketball preview, 2022-23: Players to watch in the Union County Conference
The 2022-23 girls basketball season will officially tip off on Dec. 15, and there will be countless players to follow from one end of the state to the other. NJ Advance Media is highlighting the top players in each conference as Opening Night nears.
Questionable Call Robs Pleasantville of NYS Title Shot
Picart’s 4thQ TD Called Back; Maine-Endwell Repeats as State Champs, 26-25 Just like it did last year, Pleasantville will have to endure another 365 days with similar agony, the harrowing pain of losing a second consecutive NYSPHSAA Class B title at the hands of state-ranked (No.1) Section 4 champion Maine-Endwell (13-0), who repeated as state champs in Sunday’s 26-25 victory over the previously undefeated, state-ranked (No.3) Panthers (12-1) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
Devils hope to squash 1st period woes against Blackhawks: ‘Just do it!’
The Devils have undoubtedly been one of the league’s most dominant teams to start the 2022-23 season. Their 41 points is tied for the most in the NHL and they are outpacing teams that blew them out last season. But as positive as things stand, New Jersey’s slow first period starts are quickly becoming an issue.
Football: Newburgh Free Academy run comes to abrupt end in state championship
SYRACUSE – Jayden Lewis was three steps into the clear before Newburgh Free Academy had moved beyond the normal pregame jitters that come with a title game appearance. Touchdown. Lewis went 77 yards and into the end zone on the opening play of the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship game, sparking a 42-8 win for...
Newburgh, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
In order to re-energize Rutgers Football, Greg Schiano must hire from the Outside
By the time groups of Scarlet Faithful were walking into Jersey Mike’s Arena on a sunny mild Thanksgiving Saturday to cheer on the Men’s Basketball team, another disappointing chapter was dwindling on what was once the university’s flagship athletic program. Rutgers football was shut out for the second time, and sustained their seventh conference loss, bringing them to 4-7 on the season, with a Big Ten record of 1-7.
Nike cuts ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving
One month after suspending its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, Nike has officially cut ties with the New Jersey native, according to a report from The Athletic. The development comes after Irving on Oct. 27 Tweeted a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then was suspended by the Nets for eight games before making his return last month.
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
N.J. district with $7,500 signing bonuses has hired 115 teachers in 11 weeks
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
Yankees takeaways at Winter Meetings: Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu, more
SAN DIEGO — Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu recently went to Tampa to work out at the Yankees’ player development complex to test out his injured toe, taking ground balls and performing running drills. “He’s doing quite well, actually,” manager Aaron Boone said at the Winter Meetings at the...
Mets’ lightning strike for Justin Verlander should wake up Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner | Klapisch
It’s a flip of the coin as to who had the better day on Monday: Brazil’s World Cup team or Mets owner Steve Cohen. One put on a clinic against South Korea, the other taught the baseball community a lesson in getting things done. Nowhere on this list...
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
NASA rocket launch may be visible from N.J., N.Y. and Pa.
If skies stay clear, a rocket scheduled to lift off in Virginia on Friday evening will be visible above New Jersey for as long as two minutes. Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket is slated to be launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at 6 p.m., officials said. The launch window runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If the launch doesn’t take place Friday, there are backup launch days from Saturday through Dec. 20.
Latest Yankees, Aaron Judge update on contract talks
SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge, his wife and some former and current teammates spent Monday night in a suite at Raymond James Stadium, not far from his home in Tampa, watching the Buccaneers face the Saints. Before the game, Judge appeared on the sidelines, and when a stadium camera beamed his face on the giant scoreboard, it described him as “#99, New York Yankees.”
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
Jersey Proud: Giant 'Elf on the Shelf' popping across Garden State communities
A supersized "Elf on the Shelf" is popping up across some communities in New Jersey. As of Thursday, a giant 12-foot elf was sitting on the roof of a building in downtown Red Bank. Over the last few years, Saxum Real Estate has been playing "Elf on the Shelf" at...
Iconic New Jersey ice cream shop closing after 88 years
Bischoff’s Ice Cream — a family business specializing in massive sundaes, sherbets, candy and more — will close its doors permanently after more than 88 years in Bergen County. “We’re closing for good on New Year’s Eve,” Steven Mather, owner of Bischoff’s on Cedar Lane in Teaneck,...
West New York woman in critical condition after being struck crossing North Bergen street
A West New York woman is in critical condition and another person was also hospitalized when they were struck by an SUV while trying to cross a side street off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen Monday night, authorities said. North Bergen police responded to the four-lane state roadway at the...
