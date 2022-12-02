Read full article on original website
What We Know About Kirstie Alley's Death
Emmy award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, reports Variety. She was best known for roles in "Cheers," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and her breakout performance in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (per IMDb). An official announcement was made on the star's Twitter and Instagram...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Selena Gomez Delivers Classic Style in Black Velvety Dress & Pointy Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez stopped by the “Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” yesterday. Gomez’s appearance saw the star playing a fan-favorite game titled “Egg Roulette,” while teasing new music in the process. She also talked about her new documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,” streaming now on Apple TV. The pop star’s interview look was classic, acting as a love letter to simple all-black ensembles. The “Same Old Love” singer wore a black midi dress with a plunging neckline made of cozy...
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Naomi Osaka Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Peep-Toe Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Naomi Osaka gave a little black dress a towering boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play,” how she handles mental health challenges and some of her favorite things to do in New York City. Osaka wore a black minidress for her television appearance. The piece featured puffy shoulder pads, sheer ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. To amp up her look, she accessorized with a gold choker necklace and diamond stud earrings. Sticking...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
The Foundation James Charles Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. James Charles has pretty much become the go-to for the very best makeup products. The makeup artist and hugely popular YouTuber has developed quite the following since he started his beauty YouTube page back in 2015, now boasting an eye-watering 23.8 million subscribers as of December 2022. He's also super popular across the other notable social media platforms, with 22.3 million Instagram followers, 7.1 million followers on Twitter, 2.6 million followers on Facebook, and a whopping 37.6 million followers on TikTok to his name. Not bad. Not bad at all!
The Future Of Meghan Markle's Controversial Podcast May Be In Question
For the past three months, Meghan Markle has expanded her already long list of titles (actress, duchess, activist) by sitting behind the microphone as host of the "Archetypes" podcast. The project aims to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," featuring mostly other famous women as guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Constance Wu, and Mindy Kaling.
What Hallmark's New Movie A Fabled Holiday Can Teach You About Following Your Heart And Calling
Hallmark continues spreading holiday cheer with fun films and familiar faces. Former "General Hospital" star Ryan Paevey is no stranger to Hallmark films, having been in "A Little Daytime Drama," "Christmas at the Plaza," and "Marrying Mr. Darcy," among several others, per QC Approved. The multi-talented actor — who has a surprising side-business as a jewelry maker — stars in the Christmas film, "A Fabled Holiday." Paevey is joined by other veteran actors including Brooke D'Orsay who is well-known for "Royal Pains," the animated "6Teen," and the Hallmark film, "How to Fall in Love." Co-star John Prowse has been all over the dial on such shows as "Riverdale," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," just to name a few. Rounding out the cast are Patti Allan, Rochelle Greenwood, Carmel Amit, and David Attar (via IMDb).
Why Royal Fans Are Calling William And Catherine Hypocritical
The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony took place last Friday in Boston. The climate change initiative was created by William, Prince of Wales himself. The glitzy ceremony, hosted alongside the John F. Kennedy Foundation, saw five winners each taking home $1 million for their efforts in fighting against climate change and propagating sustainable solutions to its various challenges (via People).
Jaicy Elliot Wants To Do A Grey's Anatomy Hallmark Christmas Movie With These Grey's Actors - Exclusive
When you think about it, medical dramas and Christmas movies are similar in more than a few ways. In addition to amping up the drama to 11, both kinds of projects deeply hone in on the characters, and the setting is little more than set decoration to tell human stories. Sure, medical jargon is fun, and holiday lights are pretty, but at the end of the day, fans of these genres are here for the characters — the themes are just an added bonus.
Tim Reid's Secret Behind His Decades-Long Acting Career - Exclusive
You may remember Tim Reid as a lovable father and owner of Ray's Limo Service on "Sister, Sister," the TV show that ran from 1994 to 1999 and launched Tia and Tamera Mowry to stardom. Reid told The List in an exclusive interview that he is still in touch with the cast long after the show's finale. "I keep in touch with the cast as often as I can," the actor shared. "We work together, occasionally."
Prince Harry Pushes Back Against Claims About Controversial Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix documentary finally has a release date and suffice it to say, anticipation is at an all-time high. Page Six confirmed "Harry & Meghan" will debut on December 8, but even before anything is released, controversy is rife. Insiders alleged the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer release was no coincidence, suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actively trying to steal focus from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
