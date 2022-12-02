Hallmark continues spreading holiday cheer with fun films and familiar faces. Former "General Hospital" star Ryan Paevey is no stranger to Hallmark films, having been in "A Little Daytime Drama," "Christmas at the Plaza," and "Marrying Mr. Darcy," among several others, per QC Approved. The multi-talented actor — who has a surprising side-business as a jewelry maker — stars in the Christmas film, "A Fabled Holiday." Paevey is joined by other veteran actors including Brooke D'Orsay who is well-known for "Royal Pains," the animated "6Teen," and the Hallmark film, "How to Fall in Love." Co-star John Prowse has been all over the dial on such shows as "Riverdale," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," just to name a few. Rounding out the cast are Patti Allan, Rochelle Greenwood, Carmel Amit, and David Attar (via IMDb).

22 HOURS AGO