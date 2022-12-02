Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
USPS hosting job fairs throughout Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs...
spectrumnews1.com
Compton Health Bar brings world of holistic healing to community
COMPTON, Calif. — Compton Health Bar founder Dani Solorio’s passion for herbal medicine blossomed 10 years ago during a dark period. Solorio was undocumented and didn’t have access to health care. She said it was because of their experiences of being undocumented for 28 years that led to opening up this space for holistic healing.
spectrumnews1.com
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Family decorates boat for Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights
DANA POINT, Calif. — The Dana Point Harbor 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and be around through the week. The Scognamiglio family has taken part in the parade for decades. This year, Marco Scognamiglio decorated his boat, the “Bella Vita,” along with his...
spectrumnews1.com
Garcetti’s goodbye to Los Angeles
In one of his final interviews before stepping down as mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti reflects back on his time serving the city. In a special episode of "LA Stories," Garcetti shares with host Giselle Fernandez that he’s proud of the work he’s done and is hopeful for the future of LA.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on challenges facing the district
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen speaks with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho about the challenges facing the district. Also in this episode, Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, talks about what’s being done to combat chronic absenteeism. Plus, Spectrum News 1’s Susan Carpenter...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents in Woodland Hills warned before coyote bit toddler
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said Saturday. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m....
spectrumnews1.com
Robert Luna sworn in as new Los Angeles County sheriff
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have...
spectrumnews1.com
With the election over, Anaheim to swear in new mayor, members of City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections officially certified, the Anaheim City Council plans to swear in four new members this week. Mayor-elect Ashleigh Aitken, District 2 Council Member-elect Carlos A. Leon, District 3 Council Member-elect Natalie Rubalcava and District 6 Council Member-elect Natalie Meeks will be officially sworn in at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Anaheim City Hall chambers.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and...
spectrumnews1.com
Judge: Deputy must answer questions about alleged Banditos on-duty crime
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who sued the county — alleging he was pressured to quit his job or leave the East Los Angeles Station by members of a clique of mostly Latino deputies known as the Banditos — must answer deposition questions from county lawyers about an on-duty crime he alleges he saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled Monday.
