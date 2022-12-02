(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.

