Fargo, ND

wdayradionow.com

FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Public Schools shares legislative priorities before upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

NDSU, UND, and NDUS to join "regional technology and innovation alliance"

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Joint Fire Academy graduates 6 new recruits to serve in Fargo and West Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Joint Fire Academy graduated 6 new recruits Friday to serve in fire departments in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo. The ceremony in the commission chambers at Fargo City Hall included comments from fire chiefs from both departments and comments from the mayors for both cities. Spouses and other family members new pinned badges on the recruits who completed a 15 week training program.
FARGO, ND
montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26

FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

PIRATE DANCE TEAMS IMPRESS AT FRAZEE CONFERENCE KICK COMPETITION

The Crookston Pirate Dance teams traveled to Frazee for the Kick Conference competition on Thursday night and had outstanding performances as the program continued to show remarkable improvement. The J.V. team competed in the kick division and took home first place for the first time in program history. Varsity had...
CROOKSTON, MN
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs

FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
MISSOULA, MT
wdayradionow.com

Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday

(Fargo, ND) -- Slipper conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony

(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
WEST FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
MOORHEAD, MN

