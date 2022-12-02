Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota University System, NDSU, UND partnering in Regional Technology and Innovation Alliance
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Schools shares legislative priorities before upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.
wdayradionow.com
wdayradionow.com
City of Moorhead offering multiple internship opportunities for city positions
(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is offering multiple internships across a wide variety of career paths. Moorhead is offering paid internships in city departments like... You can read all about all available internship opportunities by clicking here.
Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Joint Fire Academy graduates 6 new recruits to serve in Fargo and West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Joint Fire Academy graduated 6 new recruits Friday to serve in fire departments in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo. The ceremony in the commission chambers at Fargo City Hall included comments from fire chiefs from both departments and comments from the mayors for both cities. Spouses and other family members new pinned badges on the recruits who completed a 15 week training program.
montanasports.com
Mistakes, failure to 'capitalize' doom Montana Grizzlies in playoffs against North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies ran out of steam on Saturday in Fargo when they lost to the North Dakota State Bison 49-26 to see their season come to a close at 8-5 overall. The Bison started fast with two Cam Miller touchdowns to make it 14-0, but...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
kroxam.com
PIRATE DANCE TEAMS IMPRESS AT FRAZEE CONFERENCE KICK COMPETITION
The Crookston Pirate Dance teams traveled to Frazee for the Kick Conference competition on Thursday night and had outstanding performances as the program continued to show remarkable improvement. The J.V. team competed in the kick division and took home first place for the first time in program history. Varsity had...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
montanasports.com
Montana succumbs to second-half surge in playoff loss to North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies were alive and well and threatening to bump North Dakota State out of the FCS playoffs. But a series of long touchdown runs served as a second-half revival for the Bison and the Griz could never recover. Third-seeded NDSU beat Montana 49-26 in...
wdayradionow.com
Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday
(Fargo, ND) -- Slipper conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
KELOLAND TV
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
wdayradionow.com
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
valleynewslive.com
Proposed mixed-use building along S. University Dr. to go before Fargo planning commission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to Fargo. The city’s planning commission will be introduced to a mixed-use redevelopment project on the 1600 block of S. University Dr. Tuesday. An open house will follow later that day from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”. That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide...
KNOX News Radio
